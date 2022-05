Stash and serve every wine from Albariño to Zinfandel with the Brock Dual Wine Fridge by Sommi Wine Cellars. Available in 3 luxe finishes with clean lines and modern good looks. With two separate fridge areas, each able to hold up to 18 bottles, the Brock is the perfect place to store everything from Albariño to Zinfandel with temperature settings from 39° (perfect for your ready-to-serve Whites, Rosés and Sparkling Wines) to 55° (ideal for long-term storage of any wine).