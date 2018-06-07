“What often happens in our relationship is I come to Funn with an idea and he makes it into something livable.” —Vincent Kartheiser
The chic contemporary interiors feature concrete floors and plywood paneling, with black accents that echo the cabin’s exterior.
Mill Valley Cabins
About 100 miles southwest of Mexico City, nine black concrete blocks in a forest clearing make up one family's holiday home. Designed by Fernanda Canales with landscaping by Claudia Rodríguez, Casa Bruma makes elegant use of a construction material that's commonplace in Latin America
The Baltic residence's shared spaces include a 24-hour gym and plenty of lounge areas.
The floating sauna has an oak frame and is cladded in larch, materials chosen for their ability to withstand the elements without the use of any chemicals.
Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior living spaces to the garden, while drawing in plentiful daylight.
The firm’s founder and principal architect Sumiou Mizumoto stripped away the house’s side extension.
She used cedar planks from Lowe's and stained them to match the vanity and other wood elements in the room. “We sealed the cedar planks with tung oil, and after a year it's held up wonderfully against water seepage,” says Bertolini
Craving more adventure, a couple decide to make a radical life change by becoming full-time Airstream residents and renovators.
The oversized custom made concrete trough sink sits on a bronze base with a beautiful patina, industrial coper piping and taps. The mirror, which is suspended from the ceiling by braided leather straps, was manufactured by PSS Design Cult. An xl oval NativeStone bathtub.
The main living area features pieces by George Nakashima and Sam Maloof. Japanese tansu cabinets frame the space, each adorned with artwork and souvenirs from nature.
In Hong Kong's Happy Valley—where land is scarce and living spaces are usually pretty small—multi-disciplinary design practice Lim+Lu revived a three-bedroom apartment in an old residential building into a gleaming, visually-expanded abode. With the aim of separating various functional zones while maintaining privacy, freeing up space, and making the apartment look bigger than its actual size (1,206 square feet), Lim+Lu incorporated suspended glass and sliding doors made with black powder-coated stainless steel.
Iniö has a high-ceilinged terrace, and is fitted with generous floor-to-ceiling windows in the living room and dining area that bring in plenty of natural light.
Jack Mama enjoying a book on the lounge seat with a pullout ottoman.
A sunken velvet conversation pit is located in the heart of The Wing's new location in Dumbo, Brooklyn.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
Says Ideabox: "Our favorite room of the new FUSE might be the one that's outside… the large covered porch!"
The concrete wall echoes the curves of the pool’s portholes.
This stunning forest retreat in England uses prefabricated panels to minimize site impact, shorten construction time, and protect against weather.
A cramped home in Catalonia gets a dramatic makeover that highlights its best historic details. Narrow plots pose some very specific challenges for urban architects, and in old cities like Sabadell in Catalonia, Spain, it is a frequent concern. Working with architect Manu Pàges, Barcelona-based design firm The Hall Studio turn a cramped single-family home into a bright, loft-like space with plenty of multipurpose areas.
