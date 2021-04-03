This mid-century-modern-style planter, which stands 26 inches high, rings of Case Study House qualities but speaks strongly to those captured by recently renewed cravings for all things ceramic. Available in matte glazed, gloss glazed, and natural bisque.
Together, Bosch's sleek 24
In this kitchen with matte black cabinets, elegant Perini Monroe ceramic tiles line the kitchen backsplash.
Lilyvilla Gardens built custom wood and concrete steps connecting the street to the house, which flow into an exposed patio under the refurbished carport. In addition to collecting midcentury furniture, Ty Milford is a vintage car aficionado and owner of two cherry red Porsches.
A balcony with a private outdoor shower sits just outside the master bedroom’s ensuite bathroom.
"We made the space as flexible as possible to allow for numerous potential uses in all four seasons," says architect Tom Kundig. During the summer months, the property is especially lively as the residents take advantage of their waterfront location.
The main entry flows into the living room, which now accesses the outdoor terrace via the door to the left.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Hand carved stool made from salvaged wood.
18-Inch Dishwasher with Stainless Steel Tub by Whirlpool
The use of natural materials, such as the combination of stone and wood, evokes casual luxury that is also very livable.
When an urban couple decided to build an affordable tiny house outside the city as a retreat from their busy lives, they found a site in the Stockholm archipelago and called on architect David Lookofsky of Lookofsky Architecture.
Located just two miles from the beach, Casa Pueblo Tulum is positioned as a welcoming hub for locals and travelers.
To recreate that 1960s flair Kathy, a designer, spent four months scouring for vintage treasures. "Because we were buying a Palm Springs midcentury modern hotel, I wanted to furnish it with pieces that made sense and were true to that time period," Kathy says. "That said, I wasn't too strict." That means guests may find an '80s chrome coffee table or Jonathan Adler seconds alongside macrame wall hangings and Gainey pots.
Renovated on a budget of approximately $100 per square foot, this 1,000-square-foot Brooklyn loft in a 1947 chocolate factory is an honest celebration of affordable materials. New Affiliates transformed the formerly dark and cluttered space into a warm, light-filled home that smartly fits two sleeping areas, a bathroom, a study, a new kitchen, and a living/dining area without losing the loft’s airy and open feel. The key to the project’s success was leaving materials and elements exposed—from the pine plywood used for the walls, panels, and cabinets to the existing pair of three-and-a-half-foot-wide Art Moderne columns that were painted white and integrated into the design, rather than hidden.
Built as a live/work space for a sculptor, Indigo by Dutch practice Woonpioniers is an eco-friendly, prefabricated cabin with bent wooden walls.
A colorful table by Muller van Severen stretches across the living space. In the background hangs a Picasso exhibition poster.
Amanemu in Ise-Shima, Japan
In New York about two hours north of New York City, architecture and interiors firm BarlisWedlick created an eclectic compound designed to suit a client with an idiosyncratic wish list. In the kitchen, a custom Stickbulb LED lamp hangs above a kitchen island topped by concrete from Get Real Surfaces. The cabinets and island feature a modern version of a traditional board and batten siding that are given an even more contemporary feel with the concrete countertop.
The floating sauna has an oak frame and is cladded in larch, materials chosen for their ability to withstand the elements without the use of any chemicals.
One of a kind pillow made of reclaimed wool kilims, fabric and trims with removable cover and hidden zipper.
Macrame Wrapped Floor Lamp Floor light with knotted rope covered stem and black steel square base
Rich Brilliant Willing’s Quart Table Lamp is comprised of simple cylindrical volumes. Like a structure of stacked building blocks, the stone base, wood stem, and powder-coated aluminum shade evolve from each other to create a spare, functional fixture with a minimal footprint. The organic nature of the materials—stone, wood, and metal—coupled with minimalist, modern shapes, make Quart an ideal blend of natural and refined design.
A smaller version of a design classic, this lamp plays with contrasts: What looks like a cool block of ice heats up when the light is switched on. The Block Lamp has won numerous awards and is part of MoMA’s permanent collection.
The Ball Portable Outdoor LED Lamp ($119-$299) is another study in simplicity: waterproof and shockproof, these rechargeable LED lamps come in either 10, 14, or 20-inch diameters. Its elementary, spherical form translates to endless applications: arranged in patterns on a lawn, deployed within a pool, mounted atop a table (as seen here) and more. One charge means 8 to 10 hours of use.
The piece is made from bent aluminum and white oak or walnut.
With days getting shorter, the M Lamp from Juniper and designer David Irwin offers a bright, portable light source. Its design is inspired by original miners’ lamps, but has an undeniably modern feel.
