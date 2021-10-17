The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland (King’s Road) In the 18th century, the Stuart family’s vast collection of beech trees symbolized an elegant entrance to Gracehill House, their Georgian mansion in County Antrim. Equal parts picturesque and brooding, the landscape remains one of Northern Ireland’s most coveted attractions, its twisted branches forming an arch over the hushed avenue. Bregagh Road morphs into the King’s Road in Game of Thrones, part of Arya Stark’s escape plan when she flees King’s Landing disguised as a boy. Wood from a few of the Dark Hedges’ storm-felled trees was fashioned into 10 intricate doors that pay homage to scenes from the show. They are on display in cozy pubs throughout the country, including one depicting the Three-Eyed Raven and the direwolf sigil at Gracehill House, now a golf club, restaurant, and bar conveniently found on the Dark Hedges Estate.