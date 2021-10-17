"In some ways the strongest attributes of the house are probably the outside spaces,” says Court. The original cedar deck was replaced with Kebony decking that wraps around a century-old cherry tree. A pair of Andy rockers from Mamagreen face an ottoman by Kenneth Cobonpue. The accordion doors are a NanaWall SL-60 system that allows the main room of the guesthouse to open completely to the deck.
Dwellings Winner: Casa Ter by Mesura Mesura designed a retreat for a family of five in the Catalonian countryside, utilizing regional and artisanal building techniques and local materials for a sustainable home that blends with the landscape.
The kitchen cabinetry is crafted from Oregon black walnut, and the countertops are honed Cambrian granite.
The kitchen was a collaboration between Urban Pioneering Architecture, Alex Scott Porter A+D, MW Construction, and CNS Construction. The lower cabinetry boxes are IKEA units with custom fronts and panels painted in Benjamin Moore Midnight Dream by MW Construction, while the upper floating walnut cabinet is custom. A Carrara marble counter syncs with the backsplash, which is Boneyard Brick from Chelsea Arts Tile & Stone. The pendant lights are the Mass Light NA5 from Norm Architects for &Tradition.
A painting by Carter hangs above a wood credenza in the work studio.
The residence includes four bedrooms, a library, three-and-a-half bathrooms, a wine closet, and a bright office. There is also a two-car garage with interior access to the home and a private roof deck.
Blue, yellow, and pink accents enliven the living area, where guests relax on the *Gus Modern sectional sofa.
Unlike other new houses in the Garden Oaks/Oak Forest neighborhood of Houston, the Gottschalks embraced a simple, functional pavilion.
Geometrium's design expertise lies in the apartment sphere, and the Stalinskaya building is no exception—this compact yet stylish kitchen packs a serious punch.
The new shower is wrapped in 12" x 23" Calacata Gold porcelain tiles from Porcelanosa.
After: Elevated landscaping allows the lush greenery of the outdoors to take center stage.
See Arch removed a wall to create a more spacious kitchen with a stronger visual connection to the dining area. The updated kitchen is outfitted with quartz countertops and Viking, Fisher Paykel, and Asko appliances.
A geometric wood accent wall lies across from the main entry wall and runs alongside the stairs.
The Dark Hedges, Northern Ireland (King’s Road) In the 18th century, the Stuart family’s vast collection of beech trees symbolized an elegant entrance to Gracehill House, their Georgian mansion in County Antrim. Equal parts picturesque and brooding, the landscape remains one of Northern Ireland’s most coveted attractions, its twisted branches forming an arch over the hushed avenue. Bregagh Road morphs into the King’s Road in Game of Thrones, part of Arya Stark’s escape plan when she flees King’s Landing disguised as a boy. Wood from a few of the Dark Hedges’ storm-felled trees was fashioned into 10 intricate doors that pay homage to scenes from the show. They are on display in cozy pubs throughout the country, including one depicting the Three-Eyed Raven and the direwolf sigil at Gracehill House, now a golf club, restaurant, and bar conveniently found on the Dark Hedges Estate.
Fort Manoel, Malta (The Great Sept of Baelor) Originally built by the Knights in 1723 to protect Valletta’s north-facing bastions from artillery, Fort Manoel, on Manoel Island in Gżira, Malta, was badly damaged during World War II. The square-shaped structure with a quartet of corner bastions appears on Game of Thrones as the Faith of the Seven’s center of religious worship, the Great Sept of Baelor. Thanks to a restoration by the developers Midi plc, the baroque fort once again mesmerizes. It’s open to the public only on certain days, so plan ahead for the full tour.
If you don’t have to have cabinetry installed or shelves drilled onto your bathroom walls, one good idea is to create recessed wall shelves for storage. This will help conserve floor space. You can even create recessed wall in corners.
Gray cabinets are paired with granite countertops and a white marble island from Vermont.
By removing walls and a counter peninsula jutting into the room, interior designer Corine Maggio was able to create enough space for a generous island. The stove wall is a fitting focal point with a hood vent accented in tigerwood and a quartz slab backsplash that helps to tie the space together.
The home features a one-car garage and a covered carport.
A large picture window provides endless views of the Cascade Mountains from this contemporary, open kitchen.
Walnut cabinets and crisp white countertops create a streamlined, modern kitchen.
A George Nelson lamp hangs atop the marble dining room table. The open concept blends kitchen and dining as one.
The hillside home enjoys picturesque views of the Cascade Mountains.
French-born chef, TV personality, and pop-up wizard Ludo Lefebvre says of his kitchen, "My life is based around cooking 24/7‚ so making the kitchen the star of our house was really the only choice. Our previous kitchen was tiny‚ and with two small children it became almost dangerous at times: too many people‚ not enough space. I wanted an open area where family and friends could be part of the experience but also have breathing room."
A green guest bathroom with a vanity designed by Pascali Semerjdian and wood panels by Plancus.
The outdoor atrium of Family House Litvínovice is a completely private space that's well-suited for the installation of a hammock, outdoor bath, or shower. A11 designed the home to be an exploration of minimalism and privacy from the outside world.
The Parker's interior is cozy and welcoming. Jonathan Adler wanted guests to feel like they were visiting "the estate of your favorite glamorous, global, great aunt who you wish you had but never did."
The Axiom Desert House celebrates desert design that is elegant and replicable. Its open plan, indoor/outdoor flow, and innovative use of materials and space are a testament to modern prefab.
Thick Calacatta marble counters wrap streamlined sage green flat-front cabinetry, painted in Farrow & Ball's "Mizzle." The island pendants are Cedar & Moss, and the Alfi Low-Back counter stools are by Jasper Morrison for Emeco.
Fisher & Paykel appliances outfit the kitchen, where stainless steel countertops provide a sleek counterpoint to concrete bricks and flooring.
