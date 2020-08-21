Facing a COVID-19 shutdown, Taylor and Michaella McClendon recruited their family to build a breezy tiny home on the Big Island—which you can now purchase for $99,800.
Renovated front facade of the home.
Special features include hidden storage walls and fold-down beds.
"They are a sculptural interpretation of the small buildings that you see across Europe, from Bothys to Alpine huts and Norwegian Hytte. These small pitched-roof buildings are an integral part of the landscape and provide warmth, shelter, and an opportunity to fully immerse in nature. That is the heart of the ethos at Koto," explain the designers.
Updated siding and new windows create a cohesive exterior look.
A new dining area off the garden,
Up close, the frit reveals a dense composition of layered, swooping curves, evocative of the motions of chefs’ hands at work.
The familiarity and warmth of the burned finish juxtapose the more contemporary fritted glass that wraps around the corner of the building.
Flush at the corners where the eaves of the roof meet the siding, the kitchen’s streamlined body is partly clad in charred wood.
Arriving at The French Laundry, guests now begin their experience through a sequence of new garden spaces.
Perched atop a mountain on over six acres of woods, this young couple's weekend getaway incorporates the old with the new.
The interior palette of this kitchen includes bespoke limed oak cabinetry. These white kitchen cabinets were fabricated by local outfit Panorama Cabinets. Finishing the look are polished concrete floors and black accents, such as in the rectangular light fixture and the barstools.
The BuildHer Collective, a development company whose aim is to empower women to tackle their own construction projects, teams up with architects Bellemo &amp; Cat. For this recently sold home in Northcote, a suburb of Melbourne, Australia, BuildHer partnered with the homeowner to help her purchase the land, as well as manage the design and build team, which consisted of renowned architects Bellemo &amp; Cat and contractor Beirin. The result is a stunning remodel that combines a new sun-dappled extension with a renovated period home.
The placement of the windows creates sight lines across the 4,770-square-foot structure. Northern Wide Plank sourced the reclaimed hemlock for the facade; Sherma Construction picked the specific boards to create a cohesive look. - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
A combination of Alumilex and Marvin windows dot the exterior of a pitched-roof house in North Hatley, Quebec, designed by Lee and Macgillivray Architecture Studio (LAMAS). - North Hatley, Quebec Dwell Magazine : July / August 2017
No.1 Douglas Fir adds warmth to the space. Custom clerestoy lighting allow light to fall deeper into the space. Large, sliding glass doors connect the interior iving to the exterior living.
This kitchen features IKEA cabinet bases with Semihandmade fronts painted Dunn Edwards White. The lights by Rejuvenation and Kitchen Aid appliances make this the perfect space for entertaining.
Architect Carles Oliver rehabbed an old, empty building in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, over the course of three years for just over $21,000. While the majority of the budget went towards improving energy efficiency, such as installing roof insulation, the rest was spent on removing layers of architecture to reveal the original construction, including the stone-clad walls and wooden ceilings.
