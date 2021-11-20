In October 2017, the catastrophic Nuns fire incinerated the ’70s-era A-frame in Napa County, California, that had served as a family retreat for 20 years and that the owners, who are mostly retired, were in the process of turning into their permanent home. (When the fire hit, the couple had already brought nearly all their family keepsakes and heirlooms, making the loss especially poignant.) Working with architectural designer Brandon Jørgensen, the couple turned the loss into a chance to build what is now their permanent home with fire resistance baked into the design.
The great room is anchored by a 25-foot-high granite, wood-burning fireplace with a reclaimed timber mantle located beneath Alumicor skylights.
Glass surfaces act as transparent room dividers throughout the home. Here, an open living area is divided by a ridged glass-and-steel-framed french window.
Sometimes, fishermen pull up to the Ipé docks, offering the day’s catch.
A clean-lined bathroom of stone and concrete.
In the living room, ethereal white curtains soften the severity of the concrete walls.
The architecture almost evokes primitive constructions in the midst of the lake's reeds.
Materials such as unpolished stone, used for the interior walls speak louder than statement furniture or décor.
- Buenos Aires, Argentina Dwell Magazine : September / October 2017
Buenos Aires-based Estudio Ramos designs a concrete, wood, and iron stable that houses 44 prized horses and melds with the surrounding plains. In central Argentina, the province of La Pampa is dominated by vast, grassy plains whose fertile soil supports myriad farms and ranches. Stretching out in all directions, the flatlands resemble an ocean in its sheer horizontality. When professional polo player Nacho Figueras—a champion of the sport and a longtime Ralph Lauren model—enlisted architect Juan Ignacio Ramos of Estudio Ramos to build a stable for 44 polo horses, the architect was sure to incorporate the region’s meditative flatness into the design.
Wood is used throughout the home, as in a sculptural staircase designed by TACT.
The home’s interior design, featured in Vogue and widely celebrated, was an unusual foray into residential surrealism by Le Corbusier and his cousin, Pierre Jeanneret.
Exterior
If you’re traveling to Puglia in Italy, one of the most iconic sights are trulli (trullo is the singular), an ancient hut that's specific to the Itria Valley in the Apulia region of Southern Italy. Made with dry stone, trulli date back to medieval times.
Unique to Italy’s Apulia region, a trullo is an ancient hut of with a conical roof that dates back to medieval times. In the commune of Ostuni, you can stay at Brindisi Trulli, a restored traditional trullo structure.
Case Inlet Retreat
Described as
