Noticing a void in the market, he partnered with renowned Australian architect and champion of sustainability, Peter Stutchbury, on Dimensions X, a start-up offering responsible, affordable, and architecturally-pleasing pre-crafted homes at the click of a button.
The wood louvers on the ceiling and walls of the addition denote where the new portion of the house begins.
One of Taryn’s favorite new features is the kitchen island, which acts as prep counter, has seating, and an inset wine rack, and was designed by Mickus, who also designed and fabricated the linear pendant overhead.
The cladding is triple-stained black cedar shiplap. The doors and windows are by Andersen.
The studio is located in the natural context of the Scottish coast, with the island of Jura in the distance. A significant design challenge, according to Blake, was “building something quite refined in an extreme and remote environment.” To overcome this logistical obstacle, much of the material was prefabricated offsite and transported to the building location. At the facade, elemental zinc is elevated from raw material to art piece by the unique cladding pattern. The custom embossed standing seam zinc system was designed in collaboration with VM Zinc, and fitted by HLMetals.
The Little Owl A-Frame’s matte-black exterior sets it apart from its woodsy neighbors.
A wooden staircase with built-in cabinetry connects to
ESCAPE's new line of all-electric tiny homes are finished with white birch flooring, walls, and ceilings. The pale wood tone offers a fresh aesthetic that ties to nature.
Storage had to be dialed in within the narrow footprint of the brownstone. The black core holds the pantry, while on the right, a bank of custom cabinetry hosts the command station, mop closet, and a concealed bar.-
“We wanted to create a really cozy nook,” says Jones of the new bed area of the apartment. A mirror at the end of the bed visually expands the interior space.
The boathouse is set on stacked granite slabs that rise out of the water. "To be sure the stones stay in place, we drilled a steel rod through the columns and down into the bedrock,
Since moving in three years ago, the family has adapted to the smaller size of the home, especially as the children have become teenagers. “There's a shed outside that was for our gardening tools and surf boards and stuff, and we've just converted that into a living room for them,” says Maclean.
"The owner wanted the front door to match the same yellow of Caterpillar, the heavy machinery company,
The experience is designed to be a total immersion with nature, a place of respite and wellbeing, silence and solitude. There is no cell service and no Wi-Fi -- and that is part of its appeal. “That gives it its serenity,” says Shenk. “You’re definitely by yourself out there.”
Situated on 25 acres of rolling fields just outside the village of Bioul, Belgium, the charming home was renovated and designed by architect Stéphane Lebrun of Kyo-co Atelier. The interiors were designed and photographed by Jean-Luc Laloux. What makes the property so unique is that the old out-of-service train tracks still wind throughout the property and have created a playground where kids and parents alike can push each other around on little makeshift cars.
Exterior with infinity pool-VILLA CP
Apartment in Barcelona Old Town - Entrance
Apartment 2 L’Escala - Lounge
A careful conversion of an old stone farmhouse, this luxury estate marries the beauty of the home’s original masonry with new elements of glass and Corten steel. While working with the existing stone envelope, the new home was opened up on all sides to highlight views of the expansive oak forest, and Mediterranean Sea beyond.
The Pemberton Residence in Austin, Texas, was designed by local firm Alterstudio with inspiration from California modernist design.
At 23 years old, self-taught designer Mariah Hoffman set out to craft her own 156-square-foot sanctuary.
View through the ground floor to the Pacific Ocean beyond
Jose Mármol Reform by Micaela Racca Kitchen
The getaway protrudes like a sculpture from the hillside.
In one of several distinct outdoor spaces, a pink terrazzo tub creates an oasis under the palms.
The couple created a built-in dinette, with an adjustable table, that converts to a queen-size bed.
The structure is made of double-brick walls with insulation between each layer, which regulates indoor temperatures while still providing strong protection from the elements.
An oak beam spans the room, and a custom fireplace was created by Noor El-Mohandes.
