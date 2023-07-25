The idea for the custom room comes from Camp Wandawega's line for Land of Nod, which celebrates the whimsical vintage aesthetic of the retreat. A former Prohibition speakeasy once called "a disgrace to the great state of Wisconsin," Wandawega has come a long way over the years—the 91-year-old camp site is now a boutique lakeside getaway celebrating the simple pleasures of the great outdoors.
Taking inspiration from the fairy tale of Snow White and the seven dwarves, South Korean campground Haru consists of a "castle
When husband and wife Chris Hougie and Teresa Raffo came across a defunct campground outside of Mendocino, California, the 36-acre property’s raw beauty inspired them to embark on a new adventure. Their new
Built-in bunks are decked out with a private window for viewing the outdoors, and an adjustable reading light from Prima Lighting. A simple pendant hangs above the main space.
The heart of the camp is the main residence, the Lake House, which has a stacked "cordwood wall" made from Douglas firs found on-site.
The two-tone corrugated metal cladding helps the sheds blend into the landscape, along with windows custom-colored by the manufacturer to match.
The island of Møn in Denmark has a remarkable landscape with dramatic white-chalk cliffs, so it’s fitting that Birkedal—a vacation rental property not far from the beach—features a shape and form that matches its impressive locale.
At 700 square feet, Chris and Ady's cottage had to make economical use of space—like the bar-height dining table doubling as a cooking countertop.
Adi and Chris chose an L-shaped, pre-permitted plan by Cast Architecture with extensive glass, and resisted two-story options to fit in better with their neighborhood.
The use of the stone as a foundation allowed the budget to be reduced as it minimized the amount of work and materials.
A Seattle couple built their own backyard house with a city-sponsored design—and then rented out their old home on the property to friends.
“Our design fee was very, very little,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu. “That was part of the arrangement. It’s also why we tried to design something very simple—there was less demand to spend time detailing complex intersections.”
Sheer, lightweight curtains can be closed to separate the studio from the garden. “It’s a very quiet space where you can retreat into your own thoughts, read, write, and think,” says architect Cristian Stefanescu.
After: A new porch roof, made of metal, completes the updated exterior facade. The home’s doors and the garage door are painted a punchy pink, Benjamin Moore’s Rosewood.
After: The kitchen’s countertops and backsplash are “all those 1950s-30s enamel card tables,” Geoffrey explains. “That was a decision I made early on; it took me a year and a half to collect them all.” The beams were a great surprise; they were hidden away in the ceiling. The appliances are former Consumer Reports test appliances bought at auction, and the ceiling lights are a custom design, intended to look mid-century.
The millwork hides the bed and desk, but it also conceals the air conditioner. “Everything is integrated,” says Losada-Amor. “That’s what keeps it clean.” Even the garage door mechanism is hidden here.
“I consider light to actually be one of the materials here,” says Losada-Amor. Skylights (including one in the shower) offer ventilation as well as light.
Though the ceiling looks spectacular, it’s really crafted from standard 2’x2’ boards from Home Depot. LED light strips enhance the impact. “When you explain the method to someone, they’re like, ‘that’s it?!’” Laughs Losada-Amor.