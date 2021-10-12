Reclaimed bricks and a pivoting, weathered steel door speak to the industrial flavor and salvaged materials found throughout this office renovation by architecture studio Linehouse. The result is a design that is both dramatic in form and texture, but subtle in its natural palette.
Tucked away on the edge of a small lake surrounded by mountains and topped off with a grass-covered roof, this hunting cabin designed by Snøhetta is made with locally sourced stones. The 376-square-foot prefab mountain hut sleeps up to 21 guests around a central fireplace.
The angled tiny house's distinct shape recalls a folded leaf—a nod to the homeowner’s love of nature. The rear facade is clad in pine that's punctuated by elongated shutters that create the effect of sunlight being filtered through treetops.
The spruce cladding that wraps around the Vilde tiny house model patinas and eventually turns a silvery-gray tone that blends into the Scandinavian landscape.
Sustainability and forward-thinking architectural techniques merge in this experimental tiny cabin clad in 3D-printed tile.
The Lily Pad is a 280-square-foot shipping container home located near Hocking Hills State Park, Ohio.
The Nook exterior features shiplap cypress siding, a reclaimed oak deck, and an entranceway of oak blackened in the traditional Japanese method.
"For example, if you are building an entry vestibule with a turn, you may want to plan your renovation so that large furniture is brought in before the vestibule is built out,” she says. “Otherwise, you may not get it around the turn.”
High Desert House is composed of 26 freestanding, concrete columns that look like rib bones.
Real cedar planks line the ceilings. Novotny works in the
The Juvet is tucked into the woodsy corner of a classic Norwegian farm on the banks of the rushing Valldola River. The farm has existed here since at least the 1500s.
The hotel's spa space is set right into the banks on the rushing Valldola. The turf roof seems like a contemporary conceit but in fact is a reference to ancient Scandinavian tradition of sod roofs.
Follow us through the looking glass with designer Sally Kuchar as we reflect on the frabjous—and mimsy—mirrors available in the jabberwocky world of design.
Situated in the heart of the beautiful village of Coldingham, on the East coast of the Scottish Borders. Whether you prefer the blue flag beach at Coldingham bay, the marine reserve at St Abbs, a tasty fish and chips or a pint or two at the village pub, all are just a few minutes walk from the Rambleshack. The Rambleshack is a beautifully designed garden pod built using locally sourced sustainable larch. It sits in the walled garden of owners Katie and Richard on its own personal decked area and seating area, a hot outside shower for washing off the beach and a gas BBQ for when the sun shines.
“The way people experience sound at home has evolved signifcantly since our doors opened 90 years ago."—Tue Mantoni, CEO of Bang & Olufsen
Image source: Arcbazar, 'Kitchen Remodel' competition
Memory lights by Borkis
The Signature Kitchen Suite Smart Kitchen is outfitted with navy and ivory cabinets by Green Forest Cabinetry and a glass tile mosaic backsplash. For Fuller, who comes from a product design background, the
The Signature Hub helps you take control of your kitchen, allowing you to upload recipes and preheat the oven, or alerting you when the timer is done or a door is left open. More features are on their way—as well as a newer generation of Signature Kitchen Suite products, hints Fuller.
Whether in a small city apartment or a spacioushouse - the shape of the „Y-kitchen“ makes thekitchen a central communication platform.
Home appliance manufacturer NEFF is launching a new range of FlexInduction hobs with integrated ventilation, specially designed for those of us who like to have a clear view and lots of head space in the kitchen. The new cooktop ventilation combines the functions of the FlexInduction hob with the efficiency of the venting hood in one single appliance thus giving you more flexibility, headspace and a free view of the kitchen.
With its Konturregal shelving unit, Warendorf wants to open the kitchen’s interior and connect it with the living and dining areas. The end unit is designed to be open and light as well as flexible in its use. On the rear panel тхере are system rails on which, alongside shelves, drawers and storage boxes for tins can also be hung. Photo: Warendorf
The newsteam cookers from Küppersbusch operate with optimum steam distribution. Küppersbusch ovens with steam functionallow dedicated steam cooking with 100 % steam, as well as a combination of steam and hot air, providing just the right function for every type of food.
<span style=
Graham Hill, a sustainability advocate whose TED talks have delved into the benefits of living small, put his own lessons into practice at his 350-square-foot apartment, which he shares with his partner and two dogs. Quick transitions, like drawing the FilzFelt curtain, convert the living space into a bedroom.
