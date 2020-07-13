Front Facade
Front Facade
Bedroom with a velvet headboard
Bedroom with a velvet headboard
McCrae House 1 & 2
McCrae House 1 & 2
Immerso Glamping, a 65-square-foot prefab structure designed by Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi, is located in the Piedmont region of Italy. With a simple palette of birch plywood and plexiglass, the cabin was inspired by the architects’ experience designing easy-to-assemble, flat-packed cabins for disaster relief. You can book it on Airbnb for around $90.
Immerso Glamping, a 65-square-foot prefab structure designed by Italian architects Fabio Vignolo and Francesca Turnaturi, is located in the Piedmont region of Italy. With a simple palette of birch plywood and plexiglass, the cabin was inspired by the architects’ experience designing easy-to-assemble, flat-packed cabins for disaster relief. You can book it on Airbnb for around $90.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
Subtle curves introduced throughout the design, such as in the built-in casework and stone plinth, soften the geometric plan of the home.
From the street, the house appears as a simple, white structure with timber elements. It’s not until you enter that the lightness and porosity of the home becomes apparent.
From the street, the house appears as a simple, white structure with timber elements. It’s not until you enter that the lightness and porosity of the home becomes apparent.
Sliding Translucent Glass Doors Between Living and Bedroom
Sliding Translucent Glass Doors Between Living and Bedroom
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
The kitchen includes a 1970s Burke tulip table, vintage chairs by Kai Kristiansen, and a George Nelson Saucer Bubble pendant from Herman Miller.
From his home in New Westminster, the commute to Randy's new office takes just 30 seconds.
From his home in New Westminster, the commute to Randy's new office takes just 30 seconds.
When artist Birgitta Burling and her husband Staffan decided to build a house on the idyllic Swedish island of Gotland, they set their ambitions high. "The brief was to make a house that can do several things…to create a house with very little boundaries and infinite possibilities," says French architecture and landscape firm Collectif Encore.
When artist Birgitta Burling and her husband Staffan decided to build a house on the idyllic Swedish island of Gotland, they set their ambitions high. "The brief was to make a house that can do several things…to create a house with very little boundaries and infinite possibilities," says French architecture and landscape firm Collectif Encore.
Standing room only! If you're in need of home office ideas for small spaces, consider a fold-down desk that allows you to stand while working. This one, a New Table Concept by Resource Furniture, is a great option. Comfortable seating, ample storage, and a modern light fixture round out the space.
Standing room only! If you're in need of home office ideas for small spaces, consider a fold-down desk that allows you to stand while working. This one, a New Table Concept by Resource Furniture, is a great option. Comfortable seating, ample storage, and a modern light fixture round out the space.
Starling is a collection of minimal outdoor seating created by Belgium-based designers Studio Segers. The Starling collection originates from the intention to create clean and meaningful design. The shape of the chairs, armchairs and table mirrors the experience gathered through two generations of designers. The furniture is created by precise monolithic lines from bent powder coated stainless steel. All welding as well as smooth connections of mesh to the frame are ingeniously hidden so that they are almost imperceptible. The subtle frame of all the seating items provides for a sense of lightness. Powder coated stainless steel makes it suitable for seaside conditions. The chairs and armchairs can come with vertically ribbed slip-over upholstery.
Starling is a collection of minimal outdoor seating created by Belgium-based designers Studio Segers. The Starling collection originates from the intention to create clean and meaningful design. The shape of the chairs, armchairs and table mirrors the experience gathered through two generations of designers. The furniture is created by precise monolithic lines from bent powder coated stainless steel. All welding as well as smooth connections of mesh to the frame are ingeniously hidden so that they are almost imperceptible. The subtle frame of all the seating items provides for a sense of lightness. Powder coated stainless steel makes it suitable for seaside conditions. The chairs and armchairs can come with vertically ribbed slip-over upholstery.
Cyl is a minimal furniture collection created by Paris-based designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Cyl was originally conceived for the home as a table programme, but soon the designers sensed the potential to turn it into a system with a larger range of typologies. It was an important step to realize that its domestic qualities are interesting in the office landscape. They think the simplicity of Cyl responds to a demand for clarity and fosters a welcoming atmosphere in the office world.
Cyl is a minimal furniture collection created by Paris-based designers Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec. Cyl was originally conceived for the home as a table programme, but soon the designers sensed the potential to turn it into a system with a larger range of typologies. It was an important step to realize that its domestic qualities are interesting in the office landscape. They think the simplicity of Cyl responds to a demand for clarity and fosters a welcoming atmosphere in the office world.
Mies Dining Table is a minimal dining table created by Copenhagen-based designers Million. The German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s minimalist dictum ’less is more’ provided the inspiration for the Mies Dining Table, which brings horizontal and vertical lines together in a stringent architectural composition. The frame grips the corners of the tabletop, partially recessing the tabletop in the frame – a detail that completes the stringent and minimalist design. The key advantage of the table lies inits pragmatic flexibility, where the wide range of frame colors and tabletop variants,including marble and linoleum, unfold its aesthetic potential in relation to the context. Mies Dining Table is available in two lengths and two widths, accommodating either six or eight people at your office or in your home.
Mies Dining Table is a minimal dining table created by Copenhagen-based designers Million. The German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s minimalist dictum ’less is more’ provided the inspiration for the Mies Dining Table, which brings horizontal and vertical lines together in a stringent architectural composition. The frame grips the corners of the tabletop, partially recessing the tabletop in the frame – a detail that completes the stringent and minimalist design. The key advantage of the table lies inits pragmatic flexibility, where the wide range of frame colors and tabletop variants,including marble and linoleum, unfold its aesthetic potential in relation to the context. Mies Dining Table is available in two lengths and two widths, accommodating either six or eight people at your office or in your home.
UGO is a minimal shelving system created by Spain-based designer Jorge de la Cruz. This shelving system is the evolution of the Uno Sull’Altro bookcase originally designed in 1967 by Italian designer and artist Ugo La Pietra. This modular object allows the user to make a bookcase in different heights with the possibility of buying them separately and combining various colors. Plywood boards are assembled with a slided-up back panel, allowing the modules to be inserted to each other to create a higher shelf that can be used against the wall or as a room divider. It can be shipped in flat-pack boxes for easy storage and assembled with Allen-head bolts.
UGO is a minimal shelving system created by Spain-based designer Jorge de la Cruz. This shelving system is the evolution of the Uno Sull’Altro bookcase originally designed in 1967 by Italian designer and artist Ugo La Pietra. This modular object allows the user to make a bookcase in different heights with the possibility of buying them separately and combining various colors. Plywood boards are assembled with a slided-up back panel, allowing the modules to be inserted to each other to create a higher shelf that can be used against the wall or as a room divider. It can be shipped in flat-pack boxes for easy storage and assembled with Allen-head bolts.
Rail is a minimal furniture collection created by Cologne-based designer kaschkasch. With its connectable modular components, RAIL offers a range of tables that can be combined to create structured spaces in offices, studios or agencies. Jointless table tops and movable trestles define the system’s ‚studio‘ character. Quickly and easily extendable, RAIL allows for flexible interior concepts. RAIL’s light and studio-like appearance can also be transferred to the home.
Rail is a minimal furniture collection created by Cologne-based designer kaschkasch. With its connectable modular components, RAIL offers a range of tables that can be combined to create structured spaces in offices, studios or agencies. Jointless table tops and movable trestles define the system’s ‚studio‘ character. Quickly and easily extendable, RAIL allows for flexible interior concepts. RAIL’s light and studio-like appearance can also be transferred to the home.
Set cover photo