Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
The homeowner and professional climber can now enjoy his passion while spending quality time with his family in the comfort of his own home.
When artist Birgitta Burling and her husband Staffan decided to build a house on the idyllic Swedish island of Gotland, they set their ambitions high. "The brief was to make a house that can do several things…to create a house with very little boundaries and infinite possibilities," says French architecture and landscape firm Collectif Encore.
The private site allowed for generous windows and decks, but the Res 4 design could be adapted to a more urban setting as well. Ultimately, the Dwell Home proves that a manufactured house can be site-specific. The design, scale, and materials are appropriate to the climate and context.
Artist and corrective-exercise specialist, Ruth Hiller, moved to Winter Park, Colorado from New York knowing that her home would be glass and steel with wraparound windows. She hopped on the phone with architect Michael Johnson, he drew the sketch, and it took a mere five minutes to decide on the design. The common areas are suspended and cantilevered over the backyard ravine, offering views of a winding mountain creek while also doubling the square footage. A Bathyscafocus by Focus Creations fireplace warms up the modern abode.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
The home's lower level is submerged in the hillside. The three bedrooms on the upper level have access to the roof terrace.
Streamlined sections of metal-framed windows with triple glazing stylishly connect the brick and wooden volumes.
Julia and Dusty Wheeler’s family home in San Diego features a curated collection of handmade pieces, vintage treasures, global goods, and skateboarding memorabilia. The midcentury residence sports a classic "Southern California cool" ambience.
Massive volumes of dry stacked, locally supplied granite supports the roof.
Retractable glass walls allow living spaces to blend from inside to outside, creating a direct connection with the Bondi Beach climate.
A place of unspoilt nature, the island property spans approximately 1.6 acres.
The open-plan interior has been sheathed in light-colored wood to create a sense of enclosure, as well as an escape from the modern world. The low-lying exterior decks have been designed to not require railings, ensuring the sightline to the surrounding wilderness goes unimpeded.
Natasha's love of plants is evident in the cabin, where pops of greenery show up throughout.
Makai’s structural steel components were designed by Mark Donofrio and affixed to the lava at four points. The kitchen contains a Kohler sink and pot racks from IKEA. "Because of the angle of the lava, it’s asymmetrical," says architect Erin Moore.
In the living room, the team raised the firebox, cladded the hearth in a tactile plaster finish, and installed a floating limestone bench that wraps the column. On the left (unseen) is integrated firewood storage, and a cozy reading nook sits on the right. "The bench was designed to be used as a social space/lounge, and is well-used," says Coffey. The wood beams and red brick were scraped and stripped many times to remove the silver paint and reclaim a natural state.
A reading nook in front of the "cabin" workspace at the top of the stairs.
The 17th-century farmhouse is made entirely of natural stone.
After: The kitchen faces the back garden and benefits from a double height atrium space. Pine has been used for the kitchen flooring and cabinets. Extensive glazing gives the ground floor living spaces a direct visual link with the courtyard and terrace.
White windows and trim match the fences and provide a pop of contrast against the natural materials.
A Carrara marble backsplash adds cool contrast and a sense of drama when set against the custom oiled-steel black cabinetry in the renovation of the kitchen in this A. Quincy Jones home in Los Angeles.
Taking cues from their style-conscious clients, Jessica Helgerson Interior Design transformed an Amagansett home into a light-filled, Scandinavian-inspired getaway.
The great room is highlighted by a rusted metal custom hood at the end of the space, with courtyards on both sides
Whether you’ve given up on houseplants after past failures, are totally new to the green thumb game, or just want to get a refresher course on the hardiest plants out there, this list is for you.
The gabled roof ridge of Höller House by Innauer-Matt Architekten is parallel to the hill.
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.
A series of French doors extends the interior living spaces to the deck and meadow beyond.
