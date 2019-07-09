Simplicity with white walls, black steel balustrade and oak timber floors
Simplicity with white walls, black steel balustrade and oak timber floors
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Taggart Sorenson
Photographer: Casey Dunn
Photographer: Casey Dunn
White-oak stairs connect the first-floor living spaces with the upstairs sleeping areas.
White-oak stairs connect the first-floor living spaces with the upstairs sleeping areas.
Set cover photo