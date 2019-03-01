Subscribe
Todd Davis Architecture
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
5
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Celebrate California Living
Get in a golden state of mind with these exquisite modern homes from all across California.
Samantha Daly
Top 5 Homes of the Week That Celebrate Loft Living
These airy modern lofts take apartment dwelling to new heights.
Samantha Daly
Abandoned Industrial Compound Becomes a Modern Home Base
A couple embarks on a new life together by establishing a homestead on a dilapidated lot in a buzzworthy corner of San...
Winifred Bird