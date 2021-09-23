In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
In the living room, a Stricto Sensu sofa by Didier Gomez and a Prado daybed by Christian Werner, both from Cinna, join a marble-topped coffee table by Florence Knoll. The red easy chair and ottoman are from the Platner Collection by Knoll, joined by a stool from La Redoute, a Tulip side table by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, and a pair of PK22 chairs by Poul Kjærholm for Fritz Hansen. The black Potence wall lamp is by Jean Prouvé while the tiles on the floor and above the fireplace are from Living Ceramics.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
The living and dining room look out to the central courtyard, promoting indoor/outdoor living. Here, five doors slide into a pocket in the wall to create a nearly 23-foot-wide opening on one side looking into the garden. Another set on the opposite side enhances cross ventilation.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
Whether you’re battling noise or are short on space, these guides can turn your office into a distraction-free zone.
Major interior moves include restoring the tinted concrete flooring throughout, as well as the abundance of Philippine mahogany in the ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. The team also built custom furnishings designed by Wright, such as the dining room table, here surrounded by Nakashima chairs.
Major interior moves include restoring the tinted concrete flooring throughout, as well as the abundance of Philippine mahogany in the ceiling, walls, and cabinetry. The team also built custom furnishings designed by Wright, such as the dining room table, here surrounded by Nakashima chairs.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
On a hillside in Los Angeles, architect Clive Wilkinson created a three-story home for himself, his wife, Elisabeth, and their children.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
The side patio, adjacent to the kitchen, offers additional outdoor living space with casual seating and an integrated concrete bench.
A bedroom that looks out to the pool.
A bedroom that looks out to the pool.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
Concrete pavers line the new hardscape, which steps up to a deck built of ipe wood. Ipe wood has also been used for the built-in benches and fencing.
The Ferry Building shop displays seasonal goods as well as items from some of Heath’s most popular collections. The backsplash is Heath dual glaze tile in tones of blue that creates a dynamic pattern and hints at the water that collects in the sink.
The Ferry Building shop displays seasonal goods as well as items from some of Heath’s most popular collections. The backsplash is Heath dual glaze tile in tones of blue that creates a dynamic pattern and hints at the water that collects in the sink.
Designer Karen Nepacena used Caesarstone’s “Nougat” color for the countertops in this mid-century home.
Designer Karen Nepacena used Caesarstone’s “Nougat” color for the countertops in this mid-century home.
The tall white-painted ceiling and walls give the light-filled living room a bright and airy vibe.
The tall white-painted ceiling and walls give the light-filled living room a bright and airy vibe.
In the shower, handmade Bubble Hex tile from the Futura collection at the Portland–based company Clayhaus Tile makes a stunning statement.
In the shower, handmade Bubble Hex tile from the Futura collection at the Portland–based company Clayhaus Tile makes a stunning statement.
Beach Haven Residence, Full Exterior at Twilight.
Beach Haven Residence, Full Exterior at Twilight.
Generous balconies reach back into the surrounding forest at every level.
Generous balconies reach back into the surrounding forest at every level.
Butler Armsden placed the home on a poured-concrete platform, providing expansive views that reveal themselves only after passing through to the central courtyard of the house.
Butler Armsden placed the home on a poured-concrete platform, providing expansive views that reveal themselves only after passing through to the central courtyard of the house.
There are plenty of quiet spots for contemplation.
There are plenty of quiet spots for contemplation.
Large picture windows in the open living room frame the surrounding forest.
Large picture windows in the open living room frame the surrounding forest.
Some of this Eichler's original highlights remain, such as the tongue-and-groove redwood ceiling decking and the now re-stained luan wall paneling. In the kitchen, walnut is juxtaposed with crisp white, and the light blue found in the dining area is a unifying accent color.
Some of this Eichler's original highlights remain, such as the tongue-and-groove redwood ceiling decking and the now re-stained luan wall paneling. In the kitchen, walnut is juxtaposed with crisp white, and the light blue found in the dining area is a unifying accent color.
Architecture For Sale has listed the property for $1.8M.
Architecture For Sale has listed the property for $1.8M.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
An archetypal Buff & Hensman home that's characterized by both open and intimate spaces.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
A pool and outdoor lounge area that's shaded by trees.
A look at the office space located on the second level.
A look at the office space located on the second level.
The second-story home office is paneled in wood with perforated steel shelving.
The second-story home office is paneled in wood with perforated steel shelving.
The slide-out pantry fits into the wall, reducing clutter.
The slide-out pantry fits into the wall, reducing clutter.
Pantry
Pantry
The floors upstairs, originally a battleship gray linoleum, were replaced with oak flooring.
The floors upstairs, originally a battleship gray linoleum, were replaced with oak flooring.
The guest bath includes a custom vanity complete with Kohler fixtures and a Corian countertop. Atlas Concorde porcelain tiles decorate the sink wall and bath floors.
The guest bath includes a custom vanity complete with Kohler fixtures and a Corian countertop. Atlas Concorde porcelain tiles decorate the sink wall and bath floors.
The ground floor follows an L-shaped plan, and is accessed via a tiered concrete terrace.
The ground floor follows an L-shaped plan, and is accessed via a tiered concrete terrace.

22 more saves

Set cover photo