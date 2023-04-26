SubscribeSign In
The home was sited on an old arena, leaving the majority of the property available for agricultural use and native habitat. The 160-acre property is protected through the Bitter Root Land Trust.
The home was sited on an old arena, leaving the majority of the property available for agricultural use and native habitat. The 160-acre property is protected through the Bitter Root Land Trust.
Home site includes 2 repurposed grain silos and a driftwood horse the owner made with wood from the Bitterroot River.
Home site includes 2 repurposed grain silos and a driftwood horse the owner made with wood from the Bitterroot River.