Frank Lloyd Wright designed the Alsop House in 1948 for Carroll Alsop, a local clothing merchant. It rests on a lush, 1.75-acre site in Oskaloosa, Iowa, and is recognized on the National Register for Historic Places.
Available for the first time in decades, the 1950 John O. Carr house by Frank Lloyd Wright sits on an idyllic three-acre lot about 25 miles northwest of Chicago. Wright's original design details heavily informed expansions to the home completed in the 1980s.
In 1969, the house was recorded as part of the Historic American Building Survey program. The measured drawings can now be found on the Library of Congress website.
The 1900 Foster House is located along South Harvard Avenue in Chicago's West Pullman neighborhood. The roomy home was built as a summer residence for attorney and land association president, Stephen A. Foster.
Petra Island is only accessible via boat and helicopter. Massaro purchased the island for $700,000 in 1996.
A labor of love, the Massaro House is perched on the island’s rocky tip, just as Wright originally intended.
Fifty miles north of New York City, a private island with a controversial home and guesthouse built from Frank Lloyd Wright’s drawings seeks a new buyer.
A smaller "tail rock" off of the "whale rock" makes an appearance in the kitchen.
The master bedroom overlooks panoramic views of the lake.
Massaro spent untold sums to bring Wright's vision to life, but modified it for modern living. Air conditioning and radiant heating, not specified in Wright's sketches, were added.
An estimated 150 tons of concrete were poured to make the floors, walls, and some of the walls.
The walls studded with locally sourced granite rocks throughout the home are meant to be in the likeness of Wright's "desert masonry" style but have garnered criticism from purists who say the rocks should sit flush. Massaro says that was impossible due to building codes and insulation requirements.
Massaro hired Connecticut craftsmen to create the Wrightian furnishings, doors, and windows.
The Massaro House main residence includes three bedrooms.
A look inside one of the secondary bedrooms.
Massive stones have also been embedded into the guest bathroom.
A view inside the cantilevered great room that terminates with a double-sided fireplace.
An bird's-eye view of the Massaro House.
The entire property covers more than 26,000 square feet.
After Nesbitt's purchase, Wright also converted the basement storage area into a billiard room.
The 800-square-foot swimming pool was added after 1940 when radio announcer and actor John Nesbitt purchased the property.
Lovely tilework lines the restored kitchen.
A look inside one of the other bathrooms.
Each of the bathrooms features a soaking tub and different patterned tile.
The home features 27 art-glass windows, which are some of the last examples used by Wright.
The 6,200-square-foot property includes three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths.
A long, low-ceilinged loggia with marble floors leads to the master bedroom.
Concrete blocks were also used to frame the interiors.
Ample glazing sweeps the cinematic landscape into the dining room, the largest space in the house.
Before the $17,000,000 restoration, the property had been severely deteriorated with crumbling walls and foundations, and had been named under the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 2005 list for America’s 11 Most Endangered Places.
The rich, ornamental concrete blocks were made from decomposed granite extracted onsite to match the surrounding hills.
Each concrete block measures 16 inches square with a 3.5-inch thickness. They were made by hand using aluminum molds.
A courtyard separates the main residence from the detached garage, and is topped with guest quarters, which was originally a chauffeur’s apartment.
Considered the largest of Frank Lloyd Wright’s experimental textile-block houses in Los Angeles, the Ennis House comprises over 27,000 concrete blocks stacked atop a concrete platform.
Of the many architectural landmarks in Los Angeles, few are as iconic of Hollywood’s film industry as the Ennis House, which hit the market after a $17,000,000 renovation.
This stunning Wisteria glass-mosaic placed above the living room fireplace is one of only four of its kind ever designed by Wright, and is the only extant example.