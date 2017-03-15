Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
The Vero Stone
Follow
71
Saves
Followers
Following
CIOTOLA Wash Basin, Italian stone sink for bathroom, by The Vero Stone
CIOTOLA Wash Basin, Italian stone sink for bathroom, by The Vero Stone
Italian stone PUNTA wall by The Vero Stone
Italian stone PUNTA Bathtub by The Vero Stone
SPIRALITOSA Luce Italian stone light by The Vero Stone
STRATO Italian stone lamp by The Vero Stone
STRATO Italian stone lamp by The Vero Stone
PUNTA Wash Basin, Italian stone sink for bathroom, by The Vero Stone
PUNTA Wash Basin, Italian stone sink for bathroom, by The Vero Stone
Free Standing PUNTA Wash Basin, Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
HYDRA Italian stone bathtub by The Vero Stone
HYDRA Italian stone bathtub by The Vero Stone
GOCCIA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
GOCCIA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
GOCCIA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
GOCCIA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
CIOTOLA Wash Basin, Italian stone sink for bathroom, by The Vero Stone
ALMA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
ALMA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
LOTO Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
LOTO Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
VOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
VOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
VOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
VOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
Italian stone FIUME Shower Tray for bathroom by The Vero Stone
Italian stone FIUME Shower Tray for bathroom by The Vero Stone
DUNE Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
DUNE Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
Italian stone NUVOLA Bathtub for bathroom by The Vero Stone
Italian stone NUVOLA Bathtub for bathroom by The Vero Stone
Italian stone NUVOLA Bathtub for bathroom by The Vero Stone
NUVOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
NUVOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
NUVOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
NUVOLA Wash Basin Italian stone sink for bathroom by The Vero Stone
View More
35
more
saves
Set cover photo