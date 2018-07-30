The Flute Ceiling Fan may reference a centuries-old Roman architectural theme, but it is modern in every respect. Available in either a textured nickel, gloss white, dark bronze finish. The blades are a plywood laminate and available in your choice of nickel, white, maple, black, or mahogany with a blade span of 52". The detailing of the optional light kit is complementary to the die-cast body and is available with either an incandescent or compact fluorescent light source.