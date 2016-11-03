Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Chrismy.- Christmas tree by Teresa Sapey for VONDOM
Swimming pool on one side of the house
Swimming pool on one side of the house
Bath time
Bath time
Bed time
Bed time
Transition from the living to the bed room
Transition from the living to the bed room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Prefab house attached to a rustic house in Extremadura
Bed room
Bed room
Kitchen
Kitchen
Hall
Hall
Dining room
Dining room
Living room to dining room
Living room to dining room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Living room
Bath time
Bath time
Gin time
Gin time
Gym tim
Gym tim
Lunch time
Lunch time
Bed time
Bed time
Entrance
Entrance
Room Mate Container
Room Mate Container
RoomRoom Mate Container Mate Container
RoomRoom Mate Container Mate Container
Room Mate Container
Room Mate Container
Circles everywhere
Circles everywhere
Amazing views of Barcelona from the bed room terrace
Amazing views of Barcelona from the bed room terrace

12 more saves

Set cover photo