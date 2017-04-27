New Colors for our MissUnderstood tables and Mr.J.
Mr.J New color options for 2017.
Ben enjoys spending time outdoors while preparing meals for his family. The outdoor hearth is primed all summer long.
An outdoor dining area is shaded by a mesh canopy suspended by old drilling pipes.
"Key to the special nature of the pavilion’s purpose is that guests are immersed in the landscape and surrounded by the vines that produced the actual wine that they are tasting," Warner and McCabe say. We couldn't agree more. Head to quintessa.com to learn more about the winery and book a reservation to experience the pavilions firsthand.
View of kitchen and main bay window upon entry into primary living space.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Designers Nata Janberidze and Keti Toloraia started Rooms—Georgia's first product design studio—in 2007, after meeting while studying interior design at Tbilisi Academy of Arts.
Photo by Francesco Bolis
Villa a Selva di Val Gardena
More dawgs! (& a tiered bottle shade custom fixture!)
Moseley notes the home’s distinctive staircase as one of her favorite features. "When the steel was ordered from the steelyard," she says, "it was marked with our metalworker’s name, for easy pickup. That scribble still exists in random places in the staircase and is very industrial—we love it!" Hand-welded by Mike Carman, a local contractor, the staircase runs through all three floors, and it was custom-sized to fit the dimensions of the shipping containers, measuring nine-feet-six-inches tall and eight-feet wide.
In the living room of the Barcelona apartment designer Elina Vila D’Acosta-Calheiros shares with her husband, Ginés Gorriz, Arne Jacobsen Swan chairs join a sofa by Piero Lissoni for Living Divani. The cabinet is from Cappellini, as is the Marcel Wanders Big Shadow lamp.
Bergmeister Wolf Architekten
Womb Settee at Yves Vidal and Charles Sévigny's home in Tangier, Morocco. Photograph from the Knoll Archive.
Its timber shiplap cladding tops a concrete blockwork base. Kate uses the main floor as an art studio, where light through a custom skylight illuminates her work space (l
Perched above a pond on 14 acres in Champaign, Illinois, this hut was designed for enjoying tea and meditation. Dominating the 97-square-foot structure is a butterfly roof, which channels rainwater to a central spout to be directed to the pond. Adding to the zen experience are water reflections that are projected onto the soffit throughout the day.
MV Archstudio Showroom
I finally got to the Tramshed in the early evening, and though they were still setting up, I was still impressed. Here's a Pod by Benjamin Hubert for de vorm. Hubert was the star of the show as his work for De La Espada was just across the aisle from the de vorm booth.
