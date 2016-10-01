Nunki Coffee Table by Iacoli & McAllister
In a bathroom otherwise dominated by the neutral tones of Statuario marble, a powder-pink wall of cabinetry adds a colorful contrast—and creates ample storage to boot.
Elegant is a minimal side table created by China-based designers Tells Design Studio. The side table is characterized by walnut wheels that allow the table to easily and freely move from one room to the next. Premium materials were chosen, including brass from the frame, walnut for the wheels, and marble for the surface. When not in use, the side table resembles that of a sculpture, and is a beautiful statement piece for the modern home.
Beoplay A2 is a premium Bluetooth 4.0 speaker that is made to move. Weighing in at just 1.1 kg, you can take it anywhere. Crafted with care from high-quality materials, this speaker looks and feels as good as it sounds. Two channels on each side of the speaker gives a full stereo experience although you have such a flat form factor, giving you a True360 sound experience. The core of Beoplay A2 is made out of extruded aluminium. The technique allows for complex cross sections, and ensures an excellent surface finish. The speaker is 180W with 24 hours of continuous playback before recharge. Material Aluminum, Leather Dimensions 10.1"W X 1.7"D X 5.6"H Weight 2.4lbs Origin Denmark Designer Cecilie Manz
Menu's Glass Kettle Teapot by Norm Architects uniquely embraces the meeting of two traditions - Asian zen philosophy and modern Scandinavian design. A special feature is the teapot’s transparency that grants a visual experience of the tea, and stimulates the senses of sight, touch, and smell alike. As a fine design detail, the tea egg is placed in the center of the pot and is easily raised by pulling the attached silicon string when the tea is ready for serving.
The Voie light series is a minimal light design created by Rotterdam-based designer Sabrine Marcellis. Having chosen neon as the primary light source, the designed objects create an interception on the path the light follows through the addition of a singular extra material. The addition of cast polyester resin diffuses the light path and in turn uses the light source to enhance the color properties within the resin. A new moment is created when this mutually beneficial relationship is formed between materials, defining the unique properties of each where the two meet.
Primary Fluorescents – Cast Edition is a minimal light series created by Eindhoven-based designers OS ∆ OOS. Aluminum was chosen as the final material for a number of reasons. A lost wax casting method made extremely precise copies of the prototype foam molds and retained all the detail of the original material. Aluminum – the way it is used in these new lights – also shares with the foam that it replicates the look of stone or concrete. It has the same size to weight ratio as marble, which pays homage to the initial prototypes.
Una is a minimal modular light, by the Oslo-based design duo Domaas/Høgh. Inspired by the beauty of hot air balloons, Kathrine Høgh and Ane Domaas effortlessly play with different color combinations. The layers of colored glass compliment each other to create a unique hue. Una is an intentionally fun object that works as a mood light, allowing the user to effortlessly customize the design.
In the kitchen, a staircase with a wood backbone supports floating glass treads. The home’s main entrance is located on the top level, due to the property’s incline.
The renovated house is outfitted with a sauna.
A clear railing follows the stairs to the second floor.
The transformed facade features dark gray stained-masonry.
In the rear of the house, a new addition extends the living space and adds a roof terrace off the second-floor master bedroom. A garden is accessible through a wall of sliding glass doors with Sapele mahogany frames, set back to control solar gain.
A rear view of the narrow house shows how Chong twisted the house’s volumes to bring daylight into each room.
Since the room is at the windowless middle of the house, it borrows light from the kitchen, which, despite its pristine Bulthaup cabinetry and hardware, is the laid-back heart of the house. Chong took advantage of the one-and-a-half-height ceiling to establish some well-hidden storage cabinets.
Tasked with transforming a 93-square-foot brick boiler room into a guesthouse, architect and metalworker Christi Azevedo flexed her creative muscle. The architect spent a year and a half designing and fabricating nearly everything in the structure save for the original brick walls. "I treated the interior like a custom piece of furniture," she says.
Florida Street is a minimal warehouse interior located in London, England, designed by Paper House Project. According to the architects, before being converted into a large open plan live/work unit nearly ten years ago, this former garment factory in Bethnal Green had been used as commercial offices. The challenge; how to retain the feeling of an open plan arrangement whilst creating defined areas and adding a second bedroom. By opening up the enclosed stairwell and incorporating the vertical circulation into the central atrium we were able to add space, light, and volume to the main living areas. Glazing is used throughout to bring natural light deeper into the floor plan with obscured glass panels forming room dividers to create bathrooms and bedrooms. The glazed atrium visually connects both floors whilst separating public and private spaces.
International Lodge is a minimal space located in Sydney, Australia, designed by Ian Moore Architects. The brief was to combine the two units to form a 69 square meter, two bedroom apartment. The original kitchen of the one bedroom unit has been fully integrated into a new open plan kitchen/living/dining space. The kitchen of the studio was removed completely to form a new dressing room for the main bedroom (incorporating a small laundry), the studio wardrobe removed and incorporated into the ensuite bathroom to form a new shower and a new internal doorway inserted to link the two units.
