The super sensible Swedish "String" wall hung shelving system from the 1940's makes any wall your office.
Rich, quiet home office space planned in. But could just as easily be a converted dining room not needed.
Making use of underused porch for home office and thinking space. Enveloping one-color scheme helps you think.
Navy velvet sofa with Chesterfield classic tufting.
Seems to be universal: Italy, Denmark, Sweden, Germany, Canada, USA. We're all into navy velvet sofas.
Easiest way to put up an even row of pendant lights using inexpensive track and track pendant adapters. Bonus: move spacing freely until you're happy with it.
Making excellent use of a neglected wall with fitted oak board box shelves.
Super straight forward storage wall of plywood with no nonsense desk solution.
Run out of wall for your new art splurge? Nothing wrong with using the bookcase taking up one wall. In fact, the art serves as focus to draw the eye in. Dark color back wall makes this work.
You can use 12" deep "upper cabinets" topped with a variety of 12" deep shelving materials to make use of left over shallow kitchen wall space.
Another handsome shelf support idea updating the old cement block/board concept you can maybe even do yourself.
Nice save, making good use of odd space left when your refrigerator or stove don't quite fit.
Easy as college days brick and board bookcases, but excellent modern solution for your old builder built-in bookcase space.
Dump the builders' mirror! This little ledge lets you try out any number of different mirrors to change your bathroom personality.
Next time you reupholster, what about replacing the ho-hum buttons with these cute "X" tufts?
Scandinavian pastels this year include pinks, pale blues, pale greens and even pale purples.
Scandinavian interiors are adding pastels this year to previous greyscale interiors.
Color blocking walls is creative trend you can do yourself. Start with something simple like just a circle?
Pretty pastels in Scandinavian interiors go well with natural light woods.
Scandinavian white + pastel is trending.
A little personality added to kitchen or desk storage with color blocking.
Hang a silicone "Bollard" plug-in lamp from Menu, Denmark, on a cup hook. Or any small pendant lamp with plug. Or any hook.
White marble seems to really class up the joint. If it's not time for a whole new kitchen, what about this nice little shelf detail?
Knobs or hooks are a better choice than towel bars for tight space or unruly bathroom mates.
This Swedish rug is actually loom woven plastic--great for stylish families.
