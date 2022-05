Inside, the architect began by re-thinking each interior space in non-traditional terms. The entryway, for example, is double-height, drawing attention to its narrowness. There is also an aperture to the upper floor, allowing more points of connection between the two levels. “I wanted there to be an element of surprise, similarly to those experiences in Moroccan riads, where an unassuming door opens into another world,” she says. “It was important for me to bring non-uniformity to my own house.”