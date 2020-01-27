Subscribe to Dwell
Studio Ardete
Follow
174
Saves
Followers
Following
A dedicated space for display of outdoor lighting is imagined using arches and warm colors.
Each fixture is given a place of importance and treated as art in an art gallery.
The MD’s cabin uses subtle beige tones contrasting with dark furniture .
A studio-like feel is aimed for, for the lighting display area with darker colour tones.
The space is set up like an art gallery rather than a display area
Specially designed individual alcoves house decorative light fixtures in the 2nd zone.
The meeting room uses fabric paneling with lighting crystals for a chic look.
Zig zag forms for display niches unify the whole space at a subconscious level.
A semi-covered discussion area sits on the grass and features hollow, floor to ceiling pipes.
The entrance allows glimpses of the interiors, drawing the customers in.
Unique circular storage niches are especially designed to create interest.
The ceiling flows down to be a part of the wall and creates unique storage spaces.
A splash of green in the storage niches adds zing to the colour scheme
A fluid white organic ceiling against dark grey background brings the space to life.
Elevational details
Furniture layout and false ceiling Layout Plan
Martin’s project paves the way to greater experimentation and better aesthetics in the region.
The design breaks the monotony of the surroundings.
The creation of the panels in the factory helped in synchronizing the inside and the outside.
A details of the metal mesh with the panel resting on it
The finished result is a study in contrast and provides a new definition to façade design.
The façade is a play of surface levels to create synchronicity
The yellow panels rest on a grey metal mesh forming the base of the façade
The striking yellow panels stand out in the dull background
The façade is eye-catching, luring the attention of the visitors and passersby alike
The uniqueness of the design lies in the way the FRP panels are designed and utilized.
Exploded View
