Studio Gang Architects
Jeanne Gang Crowned Most Influential Architect of 2019 by Time Magazine
Time magazine names architect Jeanne Gang of Studio Gang one of the 100 most influential people in the world.
Lucy Wang
The Brick Weave House in Chicago
Born as a horse stable, the Brick Weave House in Chicago is all about transportation and transparency.
Blair Kamin