A fabulous high-tech finished basement renovation in Brampton, Ontario.
A Guest Suite Finished Basement Build in Markham, Ontario. Perfect for visiting in-laws or use as a legal second suite. Or to host the ultimate Dance Party.
A Guest Suite Finished Basement Build in Markham, Ontario. Perfect for visiting in-laws or use as a legal second suite. Or to host the ultimate Dance Party.
A contemporary Penguin finished basement renovation in Brampton, Ontario that makes the most of a narrow space.
A contemporary Penguin finished basement renovation in Brampton, Ontario.
The Japanese-style bathroom, which is clad in teak, features a matching tub and sink by Bath in Wood.
Cedar slats mark the facade of the Worple's lakefront vacation home in Ontario.
The chairs on the terrace are from the Rusa collection by KAA Design, and the Diamond outdoor sofas are from Cane-line.
Crittenden Frum prepares food in the galley-style kitchen, which is outfitted with a Cascade Taupe Vintage countertop from Marble Trend.
The living-dining area is outfitted with a Karlstad sofa from Ikea and a fireplace from European Home.
The cabinets are from Ikea, the range is by GE, and the Jenn-Air refrigerator is tucked unobtrusively into the pantry wall. The troweled concrete floor was poured in place by the builder, Peter Knudsen.
In the master bathroom, Godmorgon vanities from Ikea stand next to a dual-flush Aquia toilet from Toto. A Tolomeo Wall Spot lamp, designed by Michele De Lucchi and Giancarlo Fassina for Artemide, hangs above the mirror.
The bed was custom-made by Roen Furniture, and the Melampo Mini wall lights are by Adrien Gardere for Artemide.
superrkül dubbed this project the Stealth Cabin because it's hidden in the landscape and will continue to recede in view over time. Photo by Shai Gil.
The +HOUSE in Mulmur, Ontario maximizes views of a scenic pond with 14-foot high glazing.
Twitter House Floor Plan
A Laundry Room
B Kitchen
C Living-Dining Room
D Half Bathroom
E Shower
F Guest Room-Study
G Master Bathroom
H Master Bedroom
The structure was originally built as a foundry in the late 19th century and became a bed and breakfast before hotelier Jeff Stober purchased the property. “We are offering visitors and locals alike a really fun and inspired experience in one of the most beautiful regions of Canada,” he says. The Owner's Suite is underneath the gable on the second floor. Guests have access to expansive outdoor decks around the building.