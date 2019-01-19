Thanks to a prefab in-law unit, an octogenarian modernist lives independently on a peaceful, verdant site in Northern California.
The term “universal design” is attributed to the architect Ronald Mace, and although its scope has always been broader, its focus has tended to be on the built environment. Those using the term often define it as design “for the whole population,” with the notion being that a design should work for disabled and non-disabled people alike.
Italian kitchen company Snaidero set out in 2002 to create an attractive kitchen system that would meet the needs of individuals in wheelchairs. The result: the Skyline kitchen.
The Lais designed their house to be theirs forever. As such, they were able to make design moves that made sense for themselves but that wouldn't have high resale value, like the Japanese-style master bathroom in the middle of the second floor instead of off of the master bedroom. The traditional setup features bath stools from Muji for washing off.
The larch rainscreen covering the second floor give the house a light appearance and also provides privacy. Though it's difficult for outsiders to look in, the openings between the slats of wood let the family sneak views to the outside.
The Lai family—Mayuko, baby Shota on her lap, David, Maya, and Yumi sitting on a cushion on the deck—relaxes in their indoor-outdoor living space, made by opening the glass sliding doors to connect the living room and engawa deck.
In the bathroom, narrow porcelain floor tiles, which require more grout, provide extra traction to prevent slips.
Sam Shah and Anne Suttles asked architect Kevin Alter to renovate their 1920s bungalow in Austin, Texas, and add an addition, which contains a living area downstairs and an office upstairs. They tucked an office nook under the stairs; the Eames chair is a hand-me-down from Shah’s father.
Have your children help you go through their book collections and pick out what books they haven't read yet. If you are able to safely leave your home, you can coordinate curbside dropoff book exchanges with friends.
Davis worked with contractor Ted Timmer to construct the playhouse on her family’s 30-acre property.
Dwell; Originally appeared in A Lush Retreat With a Sheltered Rooftop Pool in Mexico City; In Mexico City's hilly Lomas de Chapultepec neighborhood, a concrete home is wrapped with strategic plantings that creep over the facade, softening boundaries between house, garden, and street.
South: Mark Word Design Mulch and living ground covers—like Big Blue liriope, marsilea, and Palisades zoysia turf—keep moisture within the soil and lowers the soil’s temperature, protecting the live oak trees’ roots.
The large wraparound porch links the two main houses and two guest cabins, and is the site of many impromptu shared meals.
The clients insisted that none of the trees on the property be disturbed, so Kevin Alter and his team at Alterstudio Architecture built a deck and an overhang around two of them.
Outer Space Landscape Architects refreshed the courtyard with new hardscaping.
A shed provides storage for the owners’ tools as well as wood for the fireplace. It features the same aged pine finish as the main home.
In the kitchen, interior designer Emily Knudsen Leland replaced purple laminate cabinets with flat-sawn eastern walnut, and added PentalQuartz countertops in polished Super White for contrast. The cooktop and oven are from Miele.
THE FUTURE OF KITCHENS Cardenio Petrucci has seen the kitchen assume increasing prominence, to the point where it’s akin to a piece of fine furniture.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
“One large room is overrated, and a bedroom opening off a great room doesn’t work well if someone sleeps in or goes to bed early,” Jones says. “So there are halls, which I think need to make a comeback.” Quartz countertops and Douglas fir cabinets surround the kitchen sink and faucet by BLANCO Canada.
The wallpaper from Finland breaks up the clean white surface.
The Kemps wanted to emulate a European-style kitchen that would be minimal in appearance, but highly functional. Their induction cooktop is centered in an island of white Calcutta marble. Custom base cabinets at the island have a cool gray automobile paint finish. The perimeter countertops are fabricated from absolute black granite while the walnut base cabinets continue the classic mid-century vibe. A sleek folding panel window system allows the kitchen to have full exposure to the exterior.
Shelves from Danish company We Do Wood, pendants by Uno & Osten Kristensson, a rug by Pappelina, and a vintage chair adorn the entry hallway. The wood doors and frames are original.
The back of the house features a combination of Hardi-Panel lap siding and board and batten, which are in a series of greys softened by the redwood deck and plantings.
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
The master bedroom leads to its own private courtyard. The rug is from Peace Industry; the Kelvin LED floor lamp for Flos is from Lumens. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Ever the energetic grandmother, Ferguson insisted the house be flexible. In the three guest bedrooms,twin beds are mounted atop a railing system. Pushed together, they form a double bed. When Ferguson wants to accommodate a raft of children, she pushes the twin beds apart, thanks to the rails, with the flick of a finger.
Discovered via Garden Design Magazine; MVS chaise designed by Maarten van Severen for Vitra in 2000
An enclosed courtyard, bordred by ipe, is arguably the most distinctive feature of the house that the Phil Kean Design Group created for Adriana De Azevedo, Daniel Coelho, and their two daughters in Winter Park, Florida.
