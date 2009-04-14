Stories

Welcome to the Jungle
In Central America, Spanish colonial architecture prevails.
s
Sonja Hall
New from Patricia Urquiola
“For me, design and life goes together—it was my furniture, my husband, and my life that influenced me,” responds designer...
s
Sonja Hall
Chris Jordan at the 2008 IIDA Leaders Breakfast
“Six years ago today I was a very angry, lonely corporate lawyer,” recalls Chris Jordan, the keynote speaker at the 2008 IIDA...
s
Sonja Hall