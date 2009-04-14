Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
s
Sonja Hall
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Welcome to the Jungle
In Central America, Spanish colonial architecture prevails.
s
Sonja Hall
New from Patricia Urquiola
“For me, design and life goes together—it was my furniture, my husband, and my life that influenced me,” responds designer...
s
Sonja Hall
Chris Jordan at the 2008 IIDA Leaders Breakfast
“Six years ago today I was a very angry, lonely corporate lawyer,” recalls Chris Jordan, the keynote speaker at the 2008 IIDA...
s
Sonja Hall