Snøhetta
Follow
Latest
3
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Snøhetta Builds a Heavenly Cabin For Hikers in Oslo
Offering unbelievable views, Fuglemyrhytta is a pentagonal cabin that can sleep up to 10 lucky hikers.
j
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy
Snøhetta’s New Underwater Restaurant in Norway Is Seriously Epic
At Under, a Snøhetta-designed restaurant balanced on the Norwegian coast, guests dine 16 feet below the ocean surface.
j
Jennifer Pattison Tuohy
A Modern Park Pavilion Rises in Dallas
In a modest park on the western edge of Dallas, a modern picnic pavilion is a gathering point.
William Lamb