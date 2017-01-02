The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
The wet bathroom, clad in Savoy penny tile by Ann Sacks, helped optimize the home’s petite footprint.
The couple, both surfers and beach lovers, wake up to stunning views of the azure-blue Southern Ocean in their otherwise monochromatic eucalyptus master bedroom. Wardle's firm designed the bed base, and the panel in the ceiling hides a television.
The couple, both surfers and beach lovers, wake up to stunning views of the azure-blue Southern Ocean in their otherwise monochromatic eucalyptus master bedroom. Wardle's firm designed the bed base, and the panel in the ceiling hides a television.
Before building on the North Island of New Zealand, two friends spent years replanting the site. The 290-square-foot structures Cheshire Architects designed for them reject the local trend of oversize beach houses—instead, they sit on the landscape like a pair of minimalist sculptures.
Before building on the North Island of New Zealand, two friends spent years replanting the site. The 290-square-foot structures Cheshire Architects designed for them reject the local trend of oversize beach houses—instead, they sit on the landscape like a pair of minimalist sculptures.
A Clement Meadmore Sling chair provides a favorite vantage point for sipping coffee while looking out at Hanging Rock. “It’s always hard to leave and return to the city,” Titania says.
A Clement Meadmore Sling chair provides a favorite vantage point for sipping coffee while looking out at Hanging Rock. “It’s always hard to leave and return to the city,” Titania says.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
Miha hangs out with Kea, the dog, on the wooden deck that extends the living space outdoors.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Mad tech mogul Nathan Bateman’s home has gorgeous, expansive views of a lake and mountains, but an underabundance of trees, considering the film’s Alaskan setting. Tall trees were imported and placed on twenty meter-high stilts to create an Alaskan vibe. The hotel, perched on a steep levee within a nature reserve, is a minimalist marvel that blends into the wilderness—in building the hotel, no alterations to the terrain or rock blasting were permitted. The result is a series of birdhouse-shaped log houses that jut perilously over slopes and a collection of guest rooms that are stand-alone cubes supported by huge steel rods drilled into the rock, each with one or two glass walls that offer eye popping views of glacial mountains.
Cabin Nordmarka, 2006.
Cabin Nordmarka, 2006.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
The cabinets are black matte glass by Leicht. The floating walnut table, shelves and light are by Matt Eastvold.
The cabinets are black matte glass by Leicht. The floating walnut table, shelves and light are by Matt Eastvold.
A door leads out from the romantic courtyard, lush with plants. “Although we live in a big city, it doesn’t feel like it,” Kolasiński says. “The neighborhood and the nature are very relaxing and quiet.”
A door leads out from the romantic courtyard, lush with plants. “Although we live in a big city, it doesn’t feel like it,” Kolasiński says. “The neighborhood and the nature are very relaxing and quiet.”
The bathrooms are stocked with Malin + Goetz toiletries and towels from the Nashville linen maker Turkish-T. The walk-in showers are lined with white subway tile. Photo by Caroline Allison.
The bathrooms are stocked with Malin + Goetz toiletries and towels from the Nashville linen maker Turkish-T. The walk-in showers are lined with white subway tile. Photo by Caroline Allison.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
On the house’s lower level, Schicketanz’s guests have a bathroom complete with a steam shower to themselves. Anodized aluminum windows pop against white subway tile from Waterworks. The vanity is from Ikea and the fixtures from Hansgrohe.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.
In the master bathroom, the cement floor tiles are by Mosaic House; the glazed subway tiles are from Daltile; and the trim is honed, vein-cut Montclair Danby marble. The Signature Hardware tub sits in a custom wood cradle designed to match the home’s timber frame; the fixtures are by Waterworks. The Twist stool is from Classic Country in nearby Hudson, New York.
A freestanding tub from the Water Monopoly.
A freestanding tub from the Water Monopoly.
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
A carpet of custom tile created by Navone punctuates a corridor on the first floor.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
Visitors pass by a sentry wall of lamps from Design House Stockholm on their way to the airy living-dining room with its 52 windows.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Bookshelves add extra utility to the undulating staircase in Tokyo's 921-square-foot Coil house. The space was designed by architect Akihisa Hirata for Sakura and Ryo Sugiura, a young couple with two children.
Floating...
Floating...
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
The east-facing pool terrace is outfitted with a series of Eos lounge chairs (and plenty of inflatable swim toys).
Black Electrolux induction cooktop and electric oven offer graphic contrast to the minimal white Corian counters and white cabinetry in the home’s kitchen.
Black Electrolux induction cooktop and electric oven offer graphic contrast to the minimal white Corian counters and white cabinetry in the home’s kitchen.
It's all white in this kitchen in Gothenburg, Sweden—from the floor to the cabinets to the fixtures. via fromscandinaviawithlove.com
It's all white in this kitchen in Gothenburg, Sweden—from the floor to the cabinets to the fixtures. via fromscandinaviawithlove.com
In the entryway, a plastic Uten.Silo organizer by Vitra shelters keys and other bits of potential clutter. A white-painted cafe chair suits the minimalist color scheme.
In the entryway, a plastic Uten.Silo organizer by Vitra shelters keys and other bits of potential clutter. A white-painted cafe chair suits the minimalist color scheme.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
The kitchen—a customized version of the Dada Tivalì kitchen, designed by Dante Bonuccelli, with a Hi-Line6 hood and island—was imaged as a white monolith that can be hidden behind doors tucked within the framework.
The kitchen—a customized version of the Dada Tivalì kitchen, designed by Dante Bonuccelli, with a Hi-Line6 hood and island—was imaged as a white monolith that can be hidden behind doors tucked within the framework.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
Futuristic floating stairs lead to the loft’s mezzanine. Throughout the lower level, natural stone was chosen for the flooring, laid at an irregular angle to add visual interest.
Silvered Screen Stunning bamboo covers the house on all four sides, its lattice making up a striking set of adjustable screens that allow the residents to modify the facade to suit the weather. Karanesheva and Witzmann tested a host of materials, but bamboo had the aesthetic and green cred they were after.
Silvered Screen Stunning bamboo covers the house on all four sides, its lattice making up a striking set of adjustable screens that allow the residents to modify the facade to suit the weather. Karanesheva and Witzmann tested a host of materials, but bamboo had the aesthetic and green cred they were after.

20 more saves

Set cover photo