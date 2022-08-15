SubscribeSign In
The zen garden, while small, provides a peaceful visual and physical respite from the rest of the home.
A glass guardrail on the outdoor terrace provides uninterrupted views of the valley below.
The home's two updated bathrooms have simple and clean fixtures and color palettes, emphasized by natural light from the windows.
A second bedroom has built-in shelving and direct access to the Zen garden.
The updated bathrooms are clean, simple, and predominantly white, with heated floors and oversized showerheads.
The home has a state-of-the-art theater with surround sound—ideal for movie lovers or those in the film or television industry.
The warm, textured stone of the original fireplace warms up the living area both physically and visually.
The side yard features a Zen garden with local plantings, and an area that is partially covered by a cantilevering roof.
Recent updates include a renovated kitchen, bathrooms, and new technological systems.
The single-story residence has an outdoor terrance off the living and dining area.
The open living and dining area are oriented towards the grand expanses of windows overlooking the valley beyond.
On the street-facing side, the home has a privacy fence made from wood and weathered steel.
The property is one of 17 stilt homes Neutra designed between 1962 and 1966.
Designed by renowned midcentury architect Richard Neutra in 1966, 3737 Oakfield Drive is now on the market.
3737 Oakfield Drive by Richard Neutra
