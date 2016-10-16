Olson worked with Jessie Sweet to design the interiors. The kitchen hosts cabinetry from Oregon Custom Cabinets and a specialized window is integrated into the backsplash.
A one-bedroom apartment, Estrela features garden furniture alongside pieces from the '50s and '60s. The coffee table can be wheeled aside to allow for the sofa bed to expand.
