A family enlists Brooklyn design-build firm MADE to renovate a brownstone using surplus and salvaged materials for a budget-conscious patina. In the kitchen, the island and cabinets, fashioned from remilled Douglas-fir beams salvaged from upstate New York, sport inexpensive drawers from Ikea.
The team replaced all the cabinetry and fixtures, and located the kitchen sink directly in front of a large window.
"It’s not uncommon for sellers to throw some new black plastic under the house to conceal any potential water problems,” says Burkholder. “Old leaky pipes are one problem, but a high water level that leaves the crawlspace musty can be an expensive fix as well.”
Two rectangle vessel sinks sit side-by-side across from two one-piece toilets in this bathroom, an absolute oasis of natural materials.
Living Room looking South towards former Kitchen (Phase 1 from 2011) and rear yard with open ceiling framing
Looking Southwest at the kitchen and stair. Beyond, the exterior side yard fence of cement fiber board playfully painted begs for attention, a strong contrast to the neutral palette of wood and soft light inside. The flared ceiling opening of white oak reveals a cluster of pendants from Heather Levine as they fall from the two-story light well centered over the white oak island. The stair is built of cold rolled steel and white oak shelves which filters the light from above.
Kitchen
No uppers allows for a more spacious open feel. One sided shelves provide easy access but block off the visual clutter from the adjacent living space
Extra storage in the walnut island
The team expanded the kitchen and gave it a modern look that now features stunning walnut cabinets, gray Caesarstone counters, and a beautiful teal backsplash with tile from the Ann Sacks Modern Line.
In this sleek kitchen renovation in San Francisco, the kitchen backsplash is an easy-to-clean glass backsplash that mimics the glossy finish of the surrounding white cabinets. Painters accomplished the high-gloss finish on the cabinets of a kitchen in San Francisco by applying a coat of paint, polishing it with very high-grit sandpaper, repeating the process for each layer, then topping it with three coats of clear varnish. "It’s like an auto body," says builder Jeff King. "It’s incredibly beautiful." The island provides shelving space and storage as well as a second sink, an is topped with pietra grigio marble.
