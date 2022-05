The client's were motivated by sustainability as well. As the Aixopluc writes, "They'd rather spend money on the climatic qualities of their home than on enriching the big companies that control the energy business" by paying large gas or electric bills. The two firms cite the openness of the Case Study homes as an inspiration for the lower floor; the upper floor draws from Le Corbusier’s 1954-56 béton brut Maison Jaoul.