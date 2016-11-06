“The Lukas Peet hanging lights have been a favorite of mine for years. When I got this space with the high ceiling I ordered them immediately.”
interior elevation design sketches / custom casework
[dana point modern cottage addition + renovation]
hand rendered floor plan
[crescent bay new residence, laguna beach]
New York–based studio APPARATUS unveils two new lighting collections as well as a marble furniture line at its Milan showroom. A design from the Circuit series is pictured. See it at Via Santa Marta 14.
FlatBoxLed Contact Track Spotlight by Dinnebier + Blieske, produced by Mawa Design Licht- und Wohnideen GmbH.
Adrian wanted to bring a theatrical glow to the loft without using recessed lights or cluttering up the space with lamps. He consulted lighting designer and friend Paul Whitaker and found that linear LED covelights could provide low-wattage illumination with little maintenance.
Hand made of solid unfinished brass parts and low wattage vintage style bulbs, the 'Namaste' was Inspired by Diwali, the Indian 'Festival of Lights' and the warm glow reminiscent of the candles lit during the festival.
Lines of unfinished hand polished brass and exposed bulbs make up the 'Asterix'.
Artist Tamara Gonzalez added to the rock n’ roll vibe of a recording studio. Tamara Gonzalez, I Like Your Room. Did a Pole Come With It?, 2013. Courtesy of the artist and The Red Bull Music Academy
Aura LightsA pared down pendant lamp that comes in a brass or copper base and a 10-or 15-inch brass ring. From $345