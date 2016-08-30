Edith Heath, Oval tile, 1960s.
A pair of matching Idea lights by Vesoi over a dining room table and chairs, both locally-made.
A palette of stone, concrete, and greenery greets guests at the home’s front entrance.
The project title “Casa 4.1.4” refers to the four main volumes, one central plaza and four patios. This simple configuration creates distinct, private spaces tied together with open-air common areas.
A wood-lined outdoor shower adds a modern touch to one of the decks.
The home’s exterior fittings, like the outdoor shower, offer modern comforts.
Just like the interior, the outdoor shower is an exercise in reduction and contrast: It’s merely a boulder placed under a showerhead on the side of the building. “If you really strain your eyes, you can see perhaps one other house,” Cheshire says of the vista.
An Alcova bed from B&amp;B Italia dominates the master bedroom. A niche behind the bed holds Berenice wall lamps by Luceplan, and the walls are painted in Cornforth White and Charleston Gray from Farrow &amp; Ball.
The master bedroom enjoys views of the city.
Located on a steep site with limited suitable building ground, the firm decided to cantilever the home over the hillside, which has the effect of helping the structure blend in with the landscape.
Teeland Architects designed this modern home on Australia’s Sunshine Coast in order to maximize views of the Pacific Ocean to the east as well as the surrounding forest to the north.
A wood-burning stove in the main room heats much of the house, including the mezzanine and the dining area.
Stinessen placed each cabin carefully in order to ensure the best possible views and the right amount of privacy.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Walsh and Strongin's living room strikes a more rustic note.
The Third Wave Kiosk opened on the shores of Torquay, Australia, in 2011. Photo by Rory Gardiner.
A third-floor courtyard stands in for a backyard and gives Elodie, the couple’s two-year-old daughter, a place to play outdoors. A Hunting chair by Børge Mogensen shares the space with a child’s chair by Tomii Takashi and a vintage Danish coffee table.
Three small pavilions connected by a deck form a summer retreat that balances privacy with a panoramic view—all in less than 900 square feet. Among the three pavilions are the standard comforts of any home: a kitchen, living space, and dining area are situated in an open floor plan in the main cabin, where a collection of vintage pieces—including leather lounge chairs from Belgium and a modern fireplace by Preway (whose chimney stretches into the tall ceilings)—mix with white Bertoia wire chairs and Noguchi table lamps.
