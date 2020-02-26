Perched on the hill behind the property is a curvaceous pool and spa. Imitating the home's form and materials, the relaxing area provides an oasis within Los Angeles.
Tall glass windows in the living room frame the view.
High Desert House is composed of 26 freestanding, concrete columns that look like rib bones.
The Martello Tower Y is one of approximately a hundred Martello towers built in the early 19th century along the British coastline to defend against Napoleon's army.
Perched on a small hilltop, the Sondern-Adler House exhibits the tenets of Usonian design.
The architects created a simple, shed-like refuge so as to not detract from the surrounding environment.
The second-floor terrace forms a partial covering for the deck below it.
Scrubby Bay sleeps up to 14 guests. Annandale offers plenty of activities, from farm experiences to hiking and biking.
The three-level residence—the basement includes a wine cellar and media room—is joined by a petite, companion carriage house.
The home is elegantly set into its surroundings and overlooks a serene garden patio with a koi pond.
The gabled roof projects several feet beyond the window wall.
About 100 miles southwest of Mexico City, nine black concrete blocks in a forest clearing make up one family's holiday home. Designed by Fernanda Canales with landscaping by Claudia Rodríguez, Casa Bruma makes elegant use of a construction material that's commonplace in Latin America
House Ocho
The expansive property contains an extensive forest and trail system.
Built in 1937, Taliesin West was an experiment in desert living that evolved at the hands of Wright and his apprentices until he passed in 1959. Meant to be a refuge from the harsh winters of the Midwest, the complex—which grew to include a drafting studio, dining facilities, three theaters, a workshop, Wright’s office and private living quarters, and apprentice and staff residences—takes direct inspiration from the arid landscape. Over the years, Wright continually rethought previous design solutions and rebuilt sections of Taliesin West with the assistance of his apprentices. Today, the complex continues to be the headquarters of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation and School of Architecture.
A side view of the front entrance.
Kitchen Shelving + Stair + Fireplace
A former boarding house in pastoral Shohola, Pennsylvania is transformed into a large and cozy holiday rental.
This 538-square-foot cabin overlooking Lake Steinsfjorden in the woods of Norway is designed with four slight levels and natural division of spaces and nooks for living, eating, bathing, and sleeping.
Polished concrete tiles and a wooden bench furnish the entry space. Light from above falls down onto the greenery, drawing the outdoors in.
Opdahl House Interior Stairs
The Wyckoff Exchange, forged from two abandoned warehoused in Bushwick, Brooklyn transforms 10,000-square-feet into a compelling retail venue with a shockingly modest budget. A trademark façade is created with simple awning-style warehouse doors that are clad in double layers of weathered corten steel. The panels are laser-cut with a dynamic gradient pattern and internally illuminated by concealed LED lighting to create a dramatic building facade. The Wyckoff Exchange defines this ever-evolving neighborhood, and has become an icon in its own right. Our practice, founded on the principles of experimentation and pragmatism, produces architecture that is bold and completely transformational.
- Tehachapi Mountains, California Dwell Magazine : November / December 2017
In the adjoining master bathroom, the soaking tub becomes a stunning focal point against the vibrant living backdrop.
West Elevation - Mirror and Hemp Shake Siding
The cedar wrapped deck appears to carve out of the metal wrapped shape.
