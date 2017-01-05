Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
s
Schmidt / Hammer / Lassen Architects
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects’ Winning Design For the Shanghai Library
The Scandinavian architectural firm wins an international competition to design the Shanghai Library, a glass-and-concrete...
Jenny Xie
We Summer in the Hamptons
When separating the haves from the have-nots, owners of summer homes tend to reside enviably in the former category.
h
Heather Bradley