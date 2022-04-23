“I studied architecture as an undergrad, and even though I’m in interiors now, that education of not overpopulating spaces, of letting the building be seamless, has always carried through for me,” says Caroline.
The exterior is clad in black standing-seam metal siding, while a terrace with a family-size sectional sits on the roof. Even on a small lot, there’s room for a backyard with a trampoline.
In the dining room, a Lambert et Fils chandelier hangs above a black-stained, live-edge ash table.
The home's roof height meets that of its neighbors’ second stories, and its big, black-framed Marvin Ultimate tilt/turn windows put a contemporary twist on a centuries-old ventilation strategy. Its Artisan V-Groove siding by James Hardie, with mitered corners and painted Narraganset Green—a deep peacock-emerald with tones of charcoal and slate—strikes a happy medium between subtropical color and chic contemporary minimalism.
Designers Caroline and Sabri Farouki’s home in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans is only 12.6 feet wide in the front and even narrower in the back. The skinny, modern box contrasts with the neighborhood’s reigning mix of styles, but it aims to fit in even as it sticks out.
"The fenced garden includes a heated saltwater pool and separate pool house with an outdoor fireplace," says the listing agent.
The structure is made of double-brick walls with insulation between each layer, which regulates indoor temperatures while still providing strong protection from the elements.
The painting studio has reclaimed longleaf pine floors that echo the material palette of the original house. The gallery-like white walls provide a place for the client’s colorful paintings to be displayed.
The home is connected to a series of five unique outdoor spaces, hence its name: Five Yard House. Each yard takes a different approach to the landscape. The front lawn that faces the street is very orderly and manicured, and it maintains the appearance of the traditional neighborhood. “At one point, we debated a contemporary design for the steps leading up to the front porch—just to hint at the changes happening beyond,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “In the end, however, we decided it was best to adhere strictly to the historic nature of the district.”
The master suite has floor-to-ceiling windows on both sides and a space for private relaxation and TV viewing. The adjoining bathroom features a Japanese-style soaking tub.
The floor-to-ceiling sliding doors and windows were the most expensive line item in the renovation. “The house would simply not be the same without them,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “When you are in the living area with the doors open, it creates one large indoor/outdoor space that is simply stunning.” Just beyond the kitchen, a bookcase in the hallway is painted to appear red from one side and gray from the other.
The great room in the new addition. “Every day walking into that big room, you just have that, ‘Oh, wow,’ moment,” says Marlatt.
Marlatt built the cabinets in place from Russian Birch plywood, and the counters are a thin application of Neolith stone. The backsplash is glass, making for easy clean-up, and a few of the cabinet fronts are painted Masonite, for fun pops of color. The ceramics on the shelves are by Burgevin.
“The fireplace really turns out to be a focus of the deck and the house,” says Marlatt. “We use it a lot more than I ever thought we would, frankly.”
The outdoor areas were designed with two perspectives in mind. “Typically people focus on making the house look beautiful from the outside,” says Briana. “Because of all the windows, I wanted to also consider how we experience the outside from the inside.
A lofted drawing studio features a sawtooth roof with expansive skylights that frame the branches of a jacaranda tree overhead.
A timber staircase accesses the loft-like office and is wider at the bottom, where it doubles as shelving. <span style="color: rgb(118, 118, 118); font-size: 13px;">Photo by Ye Rin Mok</span>
An architect and construction engineer couple build a sustainable, 624-square-foot abode for $221,580 in their Southeast Portland backyard.
Designed by Martín’s brother, Sebastián, the A-frame structure, where six can sleep comfortably, was built to conserve energy year-round: Doors and windows at both ends can be opened for ventilation, while a woodburning stove concentrates heat in the upstairs bedrooms.
A view from the new addition toward the shared living area shows how the rooms are connected.
Natural light is plentiful, both upstairs and down. “In Berlin, we have a top-floor apartment, so it’s always full of light. Once you get to know it, you can’t live without it,” says Elena.
Zooco Estudio created a sublime workspace on the top floor of a painter’s home in Madrid.
