A primary suite was created on the new second level, complete with a freestanding tub.
In the principal bedroom, a freestanding marble bathtub is positioned in front of a glass wall at the entrance to the en suite bathroom. “I never take baths,” the owner admits. “But whoever lives here after us will expect a large tub in a house like this.”
Wooden beams show off the 18.5-tall ceiling in the master bathroom.
The bathtub gets pride of place. Large-format porcelain tiles at the floor and in the shower sync with the concrete counter on the floating vanity.
Despite facing the street, the master bathroom contains a delightful surprise: a private outdoor shower with a green wall.
The bathroom floor is covered in Porcelanosa Boston Stone.
The bathroom has been entirely clad in large Fior di Bosco marble panels, creating a simple backdrop for the arrangement of plants overlooked by the tub.
"Our guiding mantra was: space is the ultimate luxury. With this house it was of the utmost importance to feel serenity," explains Bailey Peace Design's Betsy Peace. "And so every choice was constantly filtered by asking the questions, ‘Is this necessary? Does this belong? Can it co-exist without distracting the eye?’"
Walls of glass blur the boundary between indoors and out in this bathroom. The floors are Jerusalem Bone limestone.
The freestanding tub provides views of the forested land.
"We really wanted to enhance natural lighting so the shower has a skylight in it to luminate the space during the day," Frank Lin says. The spa-like space includes concrete countertops, antique white oak cabinets, and limestone tile floors.
A Wyndham Collection freestanding tub anchors the master bath. Low-flow fixtures are installed throughout.
Master bathroom
Even from the bathtub there are unobstructed views and connection to the lake right outside the windows.
The master bathroom features an Agape tub with a Watermark filler.
South elevation of Paddington Courtyard House by Arcke
The dining room table is a custom creation made by the client from a single slab of myrtle wood. Just inside the back entrance is a built-in cabinet crafted from the same source slab, creating a feeling of connection and flow throughout the interior.
“Stepping through the bridge is like going through a portal in time,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “The space opens up, and you find yourself in a brightly lit living and dining room with gray porcelain tile floors and floor-to-ceiling windows that contrast with the punched openings of the bungalow.”
The home is connected to a series of five unique outdoor spaces, hence its name: Five Yard House. Each yard takes a different approach to the landscape. The front lawn that faces the street is very orderly and manicured, and it maintains the appearance of the traditional neighborhood. “At one point, we debated a contemporary design for the steps leading up to the front porch—just to hint at the changes happening beyond,” says architect Miguel Rivera. “In the end, however, we decided it was best to adhere strictly to the historic nature of the district.”
House II floor plan
Light oak panels by Finsa clad both the kitchen cabinetry and the built-in units that appear in the living room and entryway. "We used natural materials where we could, but we were also mindful of keeping high-touch surfaces durable," explains Anne-Marie Armstrong, co-principal of AAmp Studio.
The pantry features black-stained timber doors that conceal appliances, keeping the kitchen surfaces clear.
This innovative family home in San Francisco’s Mission District includes a library/media room where a rolling chalkboard panel conceals the TV when not in use.
A local blacksmith fabricated metal elements for the doors, shelves, and light fittings throughout the house.
