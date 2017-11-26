Textile designer Orla Kiely’s renovated London Terrace House is punctuated by her distinctive palette and motifs.
In this custom-built London guesthouse kitchen designed by Studiomama, lustrous vertically clad cabinetry achieves additional depth with the addition of the chairs, which were picked up for $15 each at a local market and powder coated in bright orange.
The weeHouse exteriors are clad in corrugated Cor-Ten, but with a custom pattern of folds to create an organic randomness. The foundations were designed with a shallow recess around the top to make the modules look like they’re hovering. After they bought the property in early 2014, the Siegels camped there for two summers while they saved up money and planned a permanent structure. In his research, BJ came across this design, a customizable prefab house by Alchemy Architects. "Of all the things that I found, I was drawn to that one because it was absolutely the simplest and cleanest," he says.
Original tongue-and-groove ceilings and Philippine mahogany paneling grace the interior.
The abstract geometry of the exterior allows for unique openings and this sklylight, which provides natural light to the staff throughout the day. "One of my ambitions is to place openings, windows, and roof lights strategically, so you get a sense of the time of day and the weather," says Brooks.
Arches and gates criss-cross this 13,100-square-foot office, which is located in two historic buildings in Wroclaw, Poland, right across the street from the city’s Opera House.
The roof was removed on the fifth and sixth floor to create the outdoor courtyard. A London Plane tree was craned in from the street.
Sliding glass doors surround the spacious courtyard. In the summer, the doors are pushed open and staff can sit on the concrete ledges outside.
Navy Green Supportive Housing (Architecture in Formation) The bright red structure, called a "billboard building" by the architects, is meant to be a symbol and anchor for the mixed-income Navy Yard development. A cutting-edge home for the chronically homeless, the building's interior and garden—complete with a "rampitheater" for those with mobility issues—has won awards for its user-centric design.
Helmut Jahn’s new building is also known as “the train” because its sleek, aerodynamic styling makes it look like a railcar passing through the neighborhood.
Kaiser added ten inches of spray foam insulation between the exterior shell and the interior of the house. He also fabricated all of the doors and windows in the structure.
In Portland, Oregon, Jeff Kovel of Skylab Architecture designed a house for Kaja and Kristopher Taft using HOMB triangular modules he developed with Method Homes. HOMB also features a super-insulated building skin and a highly efficient mechanical system. Kovel designed the living room’s sofa as well.
The 1,800-square-foot home features a cantilevered design and diagonal cladding similar to that of Breuer’s own 1947 Connecticut residence. Hufft replaced the roof but maintained its flat profile—though finding the correct two-inch metal flashing was a challenge. “These are the details that make the original what I consider a masterpiece,” Hufft says.
Casa Luis Barragn terrace #luisbarragan
Barragan House, Mexico City, 1948; Photo © Barragan Foundation, Birsfelden, Switzerland/ProLitteris, Zurich #luisbarragan
Discovered via the Bassam Fellows Journal; Casa Luis Barragán #luisbarragan
Cuadra San Cristóbal #luisbarragan
Spanish-inflected pieces on display at Luis Barragán's San Cristóbal ranch in Mexico City. Harper's Bazaar March 2015 issue. Photography by Camilla Akrans
Spanish-inflected pieces on display at Luis Barragán's San Cristóbal ranch in Mexico City. Harper's Bazaar March 2015 issue. Photography by Camilla Akrans
The Khamsa home in Senegal, built with earth bricks and energy independent due to solar panels and a wind turbine, was actually 15 percent cheaper to build than a traditional home. The walls, which are thicker than those used in standard concrete construction, help moderate the interior temperature in a region where the climate swings from dry to humid throughout the year, absorbing humidity and cooling the home during warm weather while moderating temperature and improving indoor air quality.
The HardiePanel siding on the adjacent 100K and 120K houses is a dramatic break from East Kensington’s mostly brick facades. The simple, well insulated box and the absence of a third floor keep each house affordable, sustainable, and within the reach of young families.
Grunbaum was unafraid of a little color, as his living room (above) proves. It includes a coffee table by Mockett and a Tufty-Time sofa by Patricia Urquiola for B&B Italia.
Bornstein’s living room features an intriguing collection of furniture. The sofa is made by Swedish manufacturer Ire. The 1970s wood burner was a secondhand store find, and the wood table, by Bruno Mattson, was found in a bin at a recycling station. He inherited the lounge chair from his parents.
Crestwood Hills, in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, is an endangered enclave of midcentury post-and-beam houses designed by A. Quincy Jones and Whitney R. Smith.
A work station in the couple's office.
The key to making any space feel large is finding clever places for storage. In Dealtry and Barry's place, the architects designed bookshelves in old fireplaces.
