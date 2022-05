Beverage Serving Set $ 600.00 Got guests? Show them some love with an iced cold beverage served up with a golden kiss! The LUX / EROS Golden Kiss beverage 4 piece set comes with: 10" tall Carafe 2 - 5" tall Tumblers 12" di Hand painted Serving Platter All LUX / EROS products are handmade, hand carved and hand glazed to order... so every piece is unique! Because of the handmade nature of golden goodies please allow 4-6 for delivery as well as for variances in size and quality. MADE WITH LOVE, Desanka of LUX / EROS - Made to order with a 4-6 week delivery. - Hand rinse only.