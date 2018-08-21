Handy Scraper is a minimal design created by Rhode Island-based designer Christopher Specce. The Shakers equated order, cleanliness, and neatness with the divine, and the chores required to achieve those ideals had the capacity for worship. Communal life and the specialization of labor enabled the Shakers to design and produce objects that were uncommon in their specificity of purpose and quality of manufacture. The designer was drawn to the devotional craft the Shakers invested in the things they made and their ritualization of the tasks of daily life. He tried to create a similar, albeit somewhat absurd elevation of the mundane, juxtaposing those spiritual aspirations with the kind of souvenir interpretation that exists in a gift-shop’s-view of this rich and idiosyncratic culture.