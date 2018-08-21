Experimenta is a minimal vase collection created by Hamburg-based designer Giuseppe Bessero Belti. Experimenta transforms the flame into flower, and fuel into water, reinterpreting old oil lamps and changing them into different kinds of vases. Each vase comprises a cylindrical container, made using the glass from oil lamps, along with a plastic ring and a series of adapters that allow it to be fixed to the container, making it more stable. Currently, there are two families of vases in production. The designer created a series using a classic craft technique, the moulded porcelain, and another using a contemporary approach that involves rapid prototyping technologies.