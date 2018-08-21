The bathroom continues the black perforated theme, and features an asymmetric pitched roof.
In 2018, this property was gently refreshed with a new "free-spirited" bathroom, with a sizable double vanity. Two circular mirrors catch the eye, standing out among the tall, rectangular windows behind.
A private garden is accessible by a glass panel.
The house may appear conventional at a glance, but a closer look shows how Oostenbruggen has pushed the boundaries of the traditional gabled typology. It has an asymmetrical roof, with slate shingles that extend down the eastern side to close it off completely.
The home’s geometric silhouette echoes the classic typology of the region’s gable roof barns. “We took our inspiration from this vernacular architecture and re-interpreted it with a contemporary twist,” Dworkind says.
This 191-square-foot cabin near Vancouver and its glass facades "forces you to engage with the bigger landscape," architect Tom Kundig says, but it seals up tight when its owner is away. The unfinished steel cladding slides over the windows, turning it into a protected bunker. Read the full story here.
The house clearly displays its Sea Ranch–style touches.
The structure boasts a roof garden replete with turbines and solar panels, as well as fifteen geothermal wells sunk underground.
The circularly arranged fluorescent bulbs have been reclaimed from architecturally significant buildings in Canada—like the Mies van der Rohe’s TD Tower, Toronto’s Old City Hall and the University of Toronto. Photo courtesy of Matter.
Imagine waking up in a room with a stunning view, eating your breakfast on a terrace, walking to a secluded beach for a short dip in the ocean, then drinking wine near a private pool while watching the sunset. That is exactly what Casa Tiny offers to its guests, who can now rent it through Boutique Homes. The cozy house is located on the Oaxaca Coast in Mexico near Casa Wabi, an artists’ retreat founded by Mexican artist Bosco Sodi.
Backstay Hostel is located in the former office of Dagblad Vooruit (socialist newspaper) inside an Art Deco-style building in Ghent, Belgium, dating from 1930. The striking frosted glass facade is courtesy of an architect named Brunfaut; the renovation of the landmarked building was undertaken by designers Nele Van Damme and Yannick Baeyens.
Kex is the Icelandic word for biscuit, and the 132-guest hostel was built in an old biscuit factory on the Reykjavik shore overlooking Mt. Esja in the distance.
To rent the cabin for a short stay, intrepid guests can contact Dus Architects at info@houseofdus.com Photo: Ossip van Duivenbode
Year Round calendar tape
The exhibition features models of Sanaa's works--such as this one depicting the firm's recently completed Rolex Learning Center in Lausanne, Switzerland as an extension to the École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne--as well as photographs of Sanaa's work by Walter Niedermayr, also shown here. Photo by Jakob Galtt. Courtesy DAC.
The Faraday House is located outside Bern, Switzerland and was designed by Jomini Zimmerman Architects and Thomas Jomini Architecture Workshop. Photo by Joel Tettamanti.
The Mondaine Swiss Railway Wall Clock has been an icon in Switzerland for more than one hundred years. Known for its punctuality and precision, the Swiss Federal Railways have historically featured a train station manager who uses a special red paddle, announcing to passengers and train conductors when trains are about to depart. This red paddle is captured in the Mondaine Official Swiss Railways Clock, taking the place of a conventional second hand.
Incestix is a minimal design created by Brooklyn-based designers Avandi. Inspired by the work of Constantin Brancusi, the Incestix occupies your space like a sculpture. A solid brass base holds a delicate tray, which collects your incense ashes. The base is turned in Wyoming, the tray is spun in Bell Gardens, and the product is finished and assembled in Brooklyn. Raw brass will naturally turn over time. If you prefer a bright finish, use a brass polish, available at most hardware stores.
Handy Scraper is a minimal design created by Rhode Island-based designer Christopher Specce. The Shakers equated order, cleanliness, and neatness with the divine, and the chores required to achieve those ideals had the capacity for worship. Communal life and the specialization of labor enabled the Shakers to design and produce objects that were uncommon in their specificity of purpose and quality of manufacture. The designer was drawn to the devotional craft the Shakers invested in the things they made and their ritualization of the tasks of daily life. He tried to create a similar, albeit somewhat absurd elevation of the mundane, juxtaposing those spiritual aspirations with the kind of souvenir interpretation that exists in a gift-shop’s-view of this rich and idiosyncratic culture.
Experimenta is a minimal vase collection created by Hamburg-based designer Giuseppe Bessero Belti. Experimenta transforms the flame into flower, and fuel into water, reinterpreting old oil lamps and changing them into different kinds of vases. Each vase comprises a cylindrical container, made using the glass from oil lamps, along with a plastic ring and a series of adapters that allow it to be fixed to the container, making it more stable. Currently, there are two families of vases in production. The designer created a series using a classic craft technique, the moulded porcelain, and another using a contemporary approach that involves rapid prototyping technologies.
Cork Pull and Bottle Opener are minimal brass accessories created by Paris-based designer Lee West. A minimal object evoking a sunset this bottle opener is made from hardened Naval Brass. The Sunset form has been perfected for efficient leverage of bottle caps. The reverse side of the opener is hand filed to provide wonderful texture & extra grip. The 00 corkscrew is made from thick brass and can be worn like a ring for extra pulling force. The corkscrew itself is made from black Teflon coated steel providing smooth piercing of corks and easy removal.
The stairs are partically hidden behind a slatted ash screen that supports steel bookshelves.
In the bedroom, walls painted with benjaminmoore.com Aura matte paint complement the insulated concrete panels that clad the exterior walls. The floors are walnut, and sealed with Osmo Polyx-Oil, a finish made with sunflower, soybean, and thistle oil.
Board-formed concrete planters hold species fitting for the Pacific Northwest, including conifers and moss.
