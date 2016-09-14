“In a regular house you can't hear the birds or feel the fresh air,” says Meffan, contrasting it with his greenhouse-within-a-house.
The large windows shown here open up allowing hot air to escape during the summer months, a passive cooling technique that helps the residents stay comfortable without an air conditioner. The house boasts a number of green features, which begun with the demolition of the pre-existing residence that dated from the 1930s. Over a five-week period, the old house was carefully deconstructed and its materials were either reused in the new house, donated to the local ReUse, or taken to recycling centers.
Both the Eclipse and Silhouette lamp models produce light with low-energy LED bulbs embedded in the lower half of the lampshade.
You turn the lamp on with a strangely low-tech button embedded in the fabric-covered power cord. Tap it up to three times to intensify the brightness, and turn it off with the fourth touch.
The second-floor office is housed inside a rounded rectangle of concrete that the architect inserted on top of the old farmhouse.
Agustín Hernandez's home office.
Michael and Tamami brought greenery to the master bath courtyard, which is lined with Eco Arbor Designs deck tiles, in the form of succulents in a ceramic Peanut planter by John Follis for Architectural Pottery from Vessel. Photo by Coral von Zumwalt.
Two-year-old Annika and five-year-old Soren make music on the "nap swing," a popular hangout spot for kids and adults alike.
The terrace off a bedroom holds chaise longues from Design Within Reach. “When we laid out the project, the eucalyptus tree was going to go away,” says Walker. “But then we thought, if we move the foundation a little bit, we can probably save the tree.”
Open to the valley, the home lets the Shopes fully experience the seasons, even the sound of the Hudson River’s ice cracking in winter.
Inspired by the small scale of Japanese residences—in particular, Makoto Masuzawa’s 1952 Minimum House—architect Andrew Simpson designed his own economical 538-square-foot home set into a wooded site in Island Bay, a coastal suburb outside Wellington, New Zealand.
Estate Bungalow in Matugama, Sri Lanka, by Narein Perera as published in Cabins (Taschen, 2014).
While you’re there, make sure to try out activities or sports that take advantage of the incredible natural surroundings. You’ll be able to rent a boat, kayak, snow shoes, a bicycle, or fishing and diving equipment. You can even sign up for a group fishing trip or have a chance to see the winter lights.
The project’s unique challenges—a tight budget and steep, difficult terrain—led architecture firm _naturehumaine to a creative solution that gave the house its delightfully sculptural appearance. Making the first floor’s envelope slightly narrower than the top one’s saved money while minimizing the amount of excavation required.
Uninspired by the loft options in downtown Portland, Oregon, the Andréns opted to design and build their own freestanding version in the hills just minutes from the city. Read more about this sleek three-story loft here.
Cottage, Vallemaggia by Roberto Briccola
Aufberg 1113 by Andreas Meck
Stinessen placed each cabin carefully in order to ensure the best possible views and the right amount of privacy.
