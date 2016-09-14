The large windows shown here open up allowing hot air to escape during the summer months, a passive cooling technique that helps the residents stay comfortable without an air conditioner. The house boasts a number of green features, which begun with the demolition of the pre-existing residence that dated from the 1930s. Over a five-week period, the old house was carefully deconstructed and its materials were either reused in the new house, donated to the local ReUse, or taken to recycling centers.