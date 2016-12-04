Bishop is an avid record collector—Rolling Stones albums are a sought-after favorite—and he keeps his vinyl in the shelving unit ”1.1,” a reproduction of Arbel’s first completed work. The kids can often be found playing video games at the desk in the great room.
The study features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that bring the outdoors in. Space-saving custom walnut desks are accented by a Pixo Optical LED Table Lamp, an AJ table lamp, and a 1958 Eames Management Chair.
Bookshelves SKAFFA in a old house in Genova Italy
Sawatzky designed the bookshelves along the living room wall out of Ikea components: one-inch Lagan butcher block countertops and inexpensive Ekby Lerberg brackets. She also used pieces of the strong and attractive countertops for built-in shelves in the upstairs lounge as well as for trim in the kitchen.
Built-in bookshelves in the living room hold Sanders’s vinyl collection.
A bed for the shopkeepers built into the design of the bookshelves.
There are bookshelves, closets, and cabinets galore in the pared-down, boxy home.
In the living room, a warm woodsy palette reigns, with a few blue-gray notes to create a serene mood.