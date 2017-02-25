This YardSpace™ Kitchen Party model includes a Napoleon dual fuel (gas/charcoal) grill with a professional 1800 degree meat searing station, and it could have a smoker, fryer, coffee centre or anything else you want. We've also added an igloo bar fridge and rolling chest cooler to position your drinks right where you need them. Add a eating bar area and two unique sitting areas, a full garden or tool shed with built in workbench and pegboard walls, and 350 square feet of awning covered cedar 5/4 decking. Add wifi Phillips Hue lighting, Piper NV motion based, text alert security system and Bluetooth freeze prof, mud proof speakers.