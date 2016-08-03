José MandojanaIn Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood, architect Tiffany Bowie built an efficient house for her father, Dave, a retired engineer. A prototype system by Kirio monitors the home’s energy use. Shou sugi ban cladding in a herringbone pattern provides a striking backdrop as Dave’s grandson Aksel zooms past. What’s perhaps less expected is that this particular home in Seattle’s Greenwood neighborhood wasn’t built by some gadget-loving tech-industry millennial, but rather by a boomer-aged grandfather of three..
The house incorporates a variety of wood finishes, all in the same general color palette: unfinished ipe for the pool terrace, Douglas fir for the trellis and windows, and stained cypress for the siding mixed in with the exterior’s original redwood.
In the bathroom, Martin selected Heath Ceramics Conclave Diamond tile in citrus green for the glass-enclosed Kohler tub, which is outfitted with nickel Kallista fixtures. A matching toilet by Kohler in the color Cashmere blends with the custom-fabricated concrete sink by Get Real Surfaces. Photo by Patrick Bernard.
For homeowners on a budget, the Internet is your best bet when making upgrades. “What we should all really be excited about is how much access we have to furniture and accessories at any price,” Berkus said. “I started my design firm pre-Internet and now we source 85 percent of what we use online because we have so much incredible access online.” Berkus recommends shopping globally by scouring websites like ebay.fr for more unique pieces of furniture that will stick with you for many years. 1stdibs and One Kings Lane are other good options. Pictured is a mid-century modern living room renovation designed by contestant Lukas Machnik> in Palm Springs for American Dream Builders. Photo courtesy NBC.
Grove Desk for Room & Board. Handcrafted by Pennsylvanian woodworkers, the Grove desk features a natural oil-and-wax finish that showcases the grain of its solid wood construction. Mid-century details like turned tapered legs and beveled edges lend an air of refinement.
In Kohn's living room are classic mid-century pieces and a DIY coffee table made from a ping pong table and boxes.
The Mid-Century Mosaic House by Solutions is another one of the homes on view during the Saturday, September 11 Home Tour.
A pair of mid-century Martz lamps flank the Parsons bed from Room & Board in the master bedroom.
Look behind the mid-century facade, and a back patio offers an unexpected 180-degree view of the Los Angeles basin.
Ignazia Favata, an architect at Studio Joe Colombo in Milan, says, “His designs have not aged in 30 years—they seem to have slipped the bonds of time.” Proof resides in the permanent collections of MoMA, the V&A, and the Centre Pompidou, all of which own a plywood edition of the 4801.
Mid-Century Modern: Interiors, Furniture, Design Details.
Danish company Onecollection holds the license to Finn Juhl's fantastic mid-century furniture, and they've just released his panel system (which you can see in person at his home, now a museum).
The view as it appears today.
