Jennifer sits at a vintage Bruno Mathsson Maria dining table in the kitchen.
On Bainbridge Island, Jim and Hannah Cutler created a cabin for reading and working. Sited just steps from the main house, it’s a welcoming retreat that the father and daughter share.
From the living room wall, a panel folds down to reveal a bookshelf and form a table.
First built in 1959 as acclaimed architect Jim Olson's first project, this modest bunkhouse in the woods grew into an extraordinary family retreat.
Homeowners Robert Barnes and Karen Bisset decided to stick with Breuer’s original interior layout.
Architect Silvia Allori overhauled a 1970s flat in Florence to create her own home and workspace, featuring furniture that folds down from the walls and a shiny gold curtain that hides mess.
Finished in white, the walls, the floors and ceiling are contrasted by only splashes of color from sparsely place furniture and framed artworks.
Russian-based studio Ruetemple conjured a plywood partition that separates working and relaxation areas inside this artist's studio in Moscow, incorporating both furniture and shelves for tidying away art supplies.
Named Atelierhouse, for contemporary art museum Museion as a temporary home for visiting artists and curators, Harry Thaler Studio employed wooden boxes on wheels fold open to reveal beds inside.
A knotted curtain bisects the sleeping area from the kitchen, which contains concealed and exposed storage units, as well as a small circular dining table.
Burnt cedar, Japanese cypress plywood, and mortar create a trio of contrasting yet simple surface textures that breathe a relaxed vibe into the Muji Hut.
Seeing the hut set against a vast seascape shows how the design allows the structure to be enveloped by the surrounding landscape.
Nestled at the base of a dramatic rocky butte, a tiny cabin in the woods of Washington blurs the distinction between indoors and out.
The outdoor living/dining room with double-sided fireplace.
Nestled into the surrounding forest against a dramatic backdrop.
At night, the quiet drama of the shed roof's angles glows against the darkened forest.
Elysian Landscapes modernized a classic brownstone by creating a private bi-level patio with clean, built-in seating for outdoor dining.
A double-height space encompasses the kitchen, dining and living area, and features 36-feet-wide glass doors that pocket into southern and northern walls.
The Andersen Architectural Collection’s Eagle windows and doors provide the panes and passageways of the home.
“I knew how far I could push. I knew when the tears would come and when the joy would.”—Johanna Molineus, architect and resident
Above the 606 Universal shelving by Dieter Rams for Vitsœ, Molineus displays a Central Asian ikat wedding garment that dates to around 1900. The Gaku floor lamp at left is by Dagmar Mombach and Ingo Maurer.
West Facade
The bed area in the Maisie structure, which is located in the New York area.
The tiny powder room is outfitted with a foliage-print wallpaper from Hermès, a vintage teak mirror, brushed-fold Moderne fixtures from Kohler, and a custom sink made of swirling soapstone.
An austere palette defines the master bathroom, with subway tiles from Classic Tile New York, matte-black fixtures by California Faucets, and black perforated-aluminum Branch sconces by RBW.
The vestibule is painted in Benjamin Moore’s coral-hued Hot Spice and covered in a Cuban-inspired floral wallpaper by fashion designer Matthew Williamson for Osborne & Little.