Roberto Gil
29
The guest loft features a bed from West Elm and custom plywood casework by Kansas City artisan Haynes Nichols.
To reach the top bunk safely the stairs come in three sections with a top landing platform
The city views remain unblocked by having the beds along one wall
Lots of storage space is provided by the drawers on the stairs and a closet under the top landing
Two sets of stairs for easy access to the upper beds
Hanging trays are very practical for a book, a lamp or a glass of water.
The mattress supports are full panels so they look good from underneath and provide enough strength for the parents to climb up with their kids
A triple bunk bed to accommodate three kids without overwhelming the space
Triple bunk bed with stairs
Twin over full bunk bed in white
Stairs going to a loft bed
A walnut desk
Storage bed and desk in white and blue lacquered plywood
Desk and storage in birch plywood with color accents
Walnut and gray desk and day bed
Triple bunk bed
Triple bunk bed
