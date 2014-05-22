New York City Manufacturers at the Brooklyn Navy Yard

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

In the exhibition, designed by SITU Studio, the gallery walls are filled with interlocking hanging apparatuses made from aluminum composites that are folded and perforated to function as sculptural pegboards. This display schema presents the manufactured products in a way that is conceptually coherent, visually compelling, and adaptive for future installations. The common denominator for these displayed devices and furnishings is the hands-on approach to their design, which Bradley Samuels, co founder of SITU Studios, believes is important to emphasize. This, he says, helps destigmatize vocational lines of work.

Samuels walked Dwell through the gallery space and explained the fabrication process for the presentation modules: scoring the back of the aluminum composites for folding, creating text with a router that penetrates the surface to the black polyethylene core, and forming the gridded perforations to accommodate diverse ways of mounting objects for display.